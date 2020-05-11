Department to fund rural female entrepreneur initiative

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will put funding in place for an initiative to address the skills, enterprises and capabilities of female entrepreneurs in rural areas.

The department has announced a competitive public procurement procedure under the 2020 Rural Innovation and Development Fund for a programme targeting the development of nascent female rural entrepreneurs.

The department is seeking proposals from suitable, experienced service providers who have “the capability and vision” to develop a tailored work programme for entrepreneurial women in rural areas, which would take into account the barriers which can limit entrepreneurial activity in these places.

A request for tender (RFT) for such a programme was published last Wednesday, May 6, on the eTenders website, and the Official Journal of the European Union. Site registration for eTenders will be necessary (supplier registration) to access the RFT.

The deadline for the submission of tenders is 12:00 (noon) on June 12, 2020. Tenders will be assessed through a competitive process for funding of proposed projects.

Payments for Organic Farming Scheme

In other department-related news, it was confirmed yesterday, Sunday, May 10, that balancing payments under the Organic Farming Scheme would begin ahead of schedule.

The balancing payments will see over €1 million paid to 1,200 farmers. These payments are being made two weeks earlier than last year.

Speaking yesterday, Minister Michael Creed said: “I am delighted to commence these balancing payments to organic farmers ahead of schedule. Payments of over €1 million under this scheme will commence issuing to 1,200 organic farmers from today.

“Just like the early payment of the GLAS balancing money, getting this moneydirectly info farmer’s pockets is a key part of our Covid-19 response and will help to improve cash-flow on Irish farms,” the minister added.