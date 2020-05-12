Sheep marts: Strong farmer interest for ewes with lambs at foot

Over the last few weeks mart managers have noticed that the demand for ewes with lambs at foot from farmers has grown considerably.

Ewe with two lambs at foot are making up to €270/head, with good-quality ewes with one lamb at foot selling for as much as €235/head.

Spring lamb prices across the country seem to be varying, with prices ranging from €122/head up to €141/head for factory-fit lambs.

On the other hand, prices for factory and butcher-type hoggets continue to hover around the €130/head mark. In general, prices for these types are ranging between €115/head up to €133/head, which is about a €7-10/head drop-off in price compared to a couple of weeks ago.

There seems to be no let-up in the cast ewe trade, with prices for these types ranging from €115/head up to as much as €150/head.

Although it is still early in the year yet, a small number of breeding hoggets have been presented for sale across marts.

In general, prices for breeding hoggets are ranging between €120/head and €160/head.

Dowra Mart

A slightly smaller number of sheep were presented for sale compared to the previous week at Dowra Mart on Friday last, May 8.

Prices for factory-type stock held firm, despite the recent downturn in prices in factories, according to the mart manager, Terry McGovern.

On the day, spring lambs made from €120/head up to a top price of €140.50/head. Lighter spring lambs made from €110/head up to €120/head.

Factory-fit hoggets made from €120/head up to a top price of €132.50/head. A few pens of “sharp” hoggets for breeding made up to €142/head.

Heavy cull ewes made from €100/head up to €122/head.

Sample spring lamb prices: Three lambs weighing 45kg sold for €138/head;

Eight lambs weighing 43.5kg sold for €133.50/head;

Eight lambs weighing 41kg sold for €130/head;

Five lambs weighing 48kg sold for €140.50/head;

Seven lambs weighing 43.5kg sold for €134/head. Sample hogget prices: Five hoggets weighing 38kg sold for €108/head;

Three ewe hoggets weighing 51kg sold for €142/head;

Nine ewe hoggets weighing 40kg sold for €128/head;

40 ram hoggets weighing 53kg sold for €132.50/head. Sample cast ewe prices: 12 ewes weighing 86kg sold for €117/head;

Six ewes weighing 67.5kg sold for €110/head;

Nine ewes weighing 80kg sold for €110/head;

One ewe weighing 96kg sold for €134/head.

Kilkenny Mart

Some 200 sheep were on offer at Kilkenny Mart on Tuesday, May 5.

The trade was back marginally on the previous week, according to the mart auctioneer, George Chandler.

Spring lambs made from €120/head up to €137/head. Hoggets sold from €117/head up to €130/head.

Cast ewes made from €73/head up to €135/head.

Advertisement Sample spring lamb prices: 10 lambs weighing 53kg sold for €127/head;

10 lambs weighing 52kg sold for €137/head;

10 lambs weighing 49kg sold for €133/head. Sample hogget prices: 10 hoggets weighing 54kg sold for €127/head;

Eight hoggets weighing 49kg sold for €130/head;

12 hoggets weighing 48kg sold for €120/head;

Seven hoggets weighing 47kg sold for €117/head.

Roscommon Mart

260 sheep were presented for sale at Roscommon Mart’s tender sale on Wednesday last, May 6.

The trade was similar to the previous week, according to the mart manager, Maura Quigley. However, compared to the first tender sale held nearly three weeks ago, prices were back quite a bit for spring lambs, in particular.

Spring lambs made up to €127/head, whereas, hoggets sold up to €133/head.

There were 69 stag ewes on offer on the day. Prices for these types ranged from €41/head up to €130/head.

There were three pens of ewes with lambs at foot on offer. Prices for these lots topped out at €245/head.

Sample spring lamb prices: 47kg: €127/head;

48kg: €126/head;

44kg: €124/head;

43kg: €122.50/head;

47.5kg: €125/head. Sample hogget prices: 66.2kg: €133/head;

61.3kg: €128/head;

60kg: €123/head;

47kg: €115/head.

Carnew Mart

Some 750 sheep were on offer at Carnew Mart on Thursday last, May 7.

According to the mart manager, David Quinn, factory and butcher-type hoggets are “drying up”. However, he said that were was a steady supply of breeding hoggets coming on stream.

On the day, factory-fit spring lambs made from €127/head up to €133/head. Lighter lambs weighing between 40kg and 44kg sold from €115/head up to €126/head.

There was a good demand for ewe hoggets on the day. Prices for these lots ranged from €130/head up to €160/head.

In terms of factory and butcher-type hoggets, prices for these lots varied from €115/head up to €126/head.

A strong trade was reported for feeding and heavy ewes. Feeding ewes sold from €75/head up to €115/head. Heavy ewes sold for €125-145/head.

David noted that there was a strong farmer interest for ewes with lambs at foot. Ewes with two lambs at foot sold for €230-270/head. On the other hand, ewes with one lamb at foot sold for €170-235/head.