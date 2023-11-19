The Kerry Bog Pony Cooperative Society has teamed up with Bunratty Castle and Folk Park in Co. Clare in an initiative to preserve and promote awareness of one of the country’s rarest breeds of pony.

The visitor attraction, which already is home to a range of Irish native breeds, has engaged with the society to secure a pair of Kerry bog ponies for its farm.

The Kerry bog pony has experienced a resurgence in recent years, having declined in numbers throughout the 20th century to only 26 known mares and 6 stallions in 1990.

Today, there are around 450 ponies with approximately 50 foals being registered each year, according to Tomás Rosengrave, chair of the Kerry Bog Pony Cooperative Society.

Advertisement

Little is known of the origins of the Kerry bog pony. The original ponies, identified by John Mulvihill from Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry, owner of the Kerry Bog Village, and a founding member of the Kerry Bog Pony Cooperative Society, were located in south Kerry.

Based on their genetics, it has been suggested that they could have been imported by the Vikings who had an encampment at Beginish near Valentia Island from the 10th-12th century. A Kerry bog pony. Image source: Rynes Walker Photography.

Niall Moloney, farm manager at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, said that one of their primary missions in Bunratty is to increase awareness of native Irish breeds and how they have formed part of our social and cultural history in Ireland down through the centuries.

“We are looking to expand on our collection of native Irish animals, from Droimeann cattle to Irish wolfhounds, and from Irish red deer to Tamworth pigs, and, in doing so, help to preserve and promote our heritage.

Advertisement

“We are working with the Droimeann Cattle Society and will have Droimeann cattle during the tourist season from April to October. We currently have two Tamworth pigs,” Niall said.

Tomás Rosengrave said that they are very excited to have the opportunity to work with Bunratty Castle and Folk Park on the project and in the future on educating all visitors to the folk park on the native Kerry bog pony, while also celebrating its heritage and character. A pair of Kerry bog ponies with carriage. Image source: Joe Keogh.

“The Kerry bog pony is a very versatile breed, making an excellent child’s riding pony, but also excelling in many equestrian sports such as carriage driving for adults. We are delighted that all visitors to the Bunratty Castle Folk Park Farm will have the opportunity to get to know this great Irish breed of pony,” he said.

Kerry bog pony owners or breeders can contact Niall Moloney on [email protected],