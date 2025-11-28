Ineos creates budget-friendly Grenadier and Quartermaster

Having created an impressive off-roader, Grenadier would be thought to have done most of the hard work in getting a vehicle off the drawing board and into the mud, but it appears that is only the start.

What the engineers and marketing men now find themselves up against is having to tweak the range to suit the various tax regimes across its market, and they have enjoyed some success in doing so for Ireland.

The company recently launched two new models that have been developed to satisfy the intricacies of Irelands vehicle registration tax (VRT) system, a labyrinth of red tape that is not for the faint-of-heart.

Less than €60k

By reducing the weight of the two models and ensuring that they pass down the production line as commercial vehicles, right from the very first nut and bolt, Ineos are able to offer a basic spec Grenadier and Quartermaster for €59,995 plus VAT here in Ireland.

Descending slopes with hill descent control holds few if any terrors

Yet this approach has not distracted from the strength or ruggedness of the machine, with the chassis, drive train and body remaining exactly as it is on all models according to David Basset of Orangeworks, the Ineos distributer here in Ireland.

With this new pricing on the basic models, Basset expects the trickle of sales into Ireland to turn into something of a flood over the next couple of years.

Grenadier Dealers

These extra sales will be encouraged by the appointment of at least two new dealers over the next few months, although Basset is remaining tight-lipped as to their location until the word is officially announced.

However, he does claim that every major auto retailer in Ireland has been in touch looking for a franchise.

Proper diff locks rather than traction control enable the effortless climbing of slopes

Ineos though, are not looking for just another glossy sales outlet.

Instead, they are intending to appoint businesses that understand the product rather than just wanting to sell another brand of car.

Irish models launched

The two new models were introduced at a winter's driving day event hosted by Orangeworks at its Maynooth base.

Mark Flynn of Wicklow Mountain Rescue has became a huge enthusiast of the Grenadier

In addition to these vehicles, they had invited along Wicklow Mountain Rescue, who are now converting over to the Grenadier as its current fleet of Land Rover Defenders gradually ages.

Mark Flynn, a volunteer with the organisation, explained that the Grenadier has proven to be a great success as it is able to get closer to a situation than any vehicle before it.

The Grenadier Medic is now available as a turnkey package from Orangeworks

The process of acquiring the Grenadier was a refreshing change for Wicklow Mountain Rescue as Orangeworks had prepared the machine on its behalf and are now offering it as a standard turnkey conversion package to similar organisations.

This has cut out all the running around between various suppliers that was the usual rigmarole when kitting out a Defender - or any other make - and is a great boon, according to Flynn.

German upgrade

Yet the innovation does not stop there, for also at the event was a prototype Grenadier Letech, another conversion but this time done by a German engineering company that started life restoring Mercedes G Wagons.

Rising somewhat higher than the standard Grenadier the Letech prototype is currently in Ireland for evaluation

The Grenadier Letech consists of a standard chassis and cab that has been raised 15cm through the use of what Ineos refer to as Portal axles, but those who are familiar with old David Browns would call drop boxes.

At the end of each axle casing, there is a reduction gear and housing that both raises the height of the vehicle and reduces the gearing to cater for the oversized tyres.

At each end of the Letech axles lies what what David Brown fans would recognise as the rear halfshaft dropbox, but much more compact

This method of raising a vehicles height would not be possible on an off roader with independent suspension but because the Grenadier has beam axles attached by coil suspension it can be used to good effect.

The term 'Baby Unimog' is not one that Ineos encourage but that is the overall effect and the it seeks to attract the same buyers, in this case utility companies would be the obvious target .

Driving experience

Away from the metalled surface, the Grenadier is a formidable off-roader with capabilities that other 4x4s will find hard to match.

Its greatest strength is the way the trans axle and cross angle diff locks can be activated as required.

David Basset notes that this is a completely different method to modern traction control systems that apply a brake to a spinning wheel.

On the Grenadier, the differentials can be locked while the vehicle is stationary.

With traction control there needs to be movement and a computer to judge where and when to apply braking pressure.

The Grenadier can be set up for climbing a slope before it actually gets there

All that is bypassed on the Grenadier, which keeps things as simple as possible - and very effective it is to.

This was highlighted in the test drives, where a Irish spec Grenadier and a Letech conversion were let loose in the woods.

The standard machine just went where it was pointed, following ruts and tackling banks, both up and down, with hardly a slipped wheel of dissent.

Wet woodlands a natural home

The traction was there whenever it was needed and, although it was not being driven on the soft sands of the desert or course rocks of riverbeds, one felt it was hardly being tested in the cold mud of Irish woodlands complete with an assortment of ditches and banks - much more its likely home.

The driver's station in the Grenadier is blissfully simple despite the cockpit styling

One criticism made of the Grenadier is the rack and pinion steering, which requires the driver to be a little more proactive in returning it to straight ahead.

Off-road, this is simply not noticeable, and piloting over 2t of vehicle between the trees and stumps with not an ounce of asphalt to help becomes a thing of almost joyous ease.

Letech imprecision

With the the Letech however, the steering issue appears to be amplified, and the small extensions added to each corner did alter the vehicle's handling characteristics to a significant degree.

There was also a sense of vagueness and uncertainty in knowing exactly where the vehicle was in relation to obstacles, but this could have been as much due to the tyres as the design of the steering.

The Letech is not intended as a day-to-day off-roader, but will likely find a home in the utility sector

Being a prototype, the Letech only had a transaxle differential, which did detract from its abilities in the slime of a November Irish woodland.

Yet, it is a niche vehicle, and will be purchased for reasons other than its handling characteristics, an interesting experiment which underlines Ineos's commitment to development.