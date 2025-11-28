Watch: Taoiseach on Ireland's potential new derogation

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has indicated that the new nitrates derogation will allow farmers in derogation to farm at current stocking rates from January 1.

However, he stressed that the derogation will be dependent on the meeting of the EU Nitrates Committee on December 9.

When asked if the proposed derogation would would allow derogation farmers to farm at their current levels from January 1, the Taoiseach said: "That’s the intention, but again a lot of detail has to happen yet, we’ve got a lot of work to do.

"As I say, we’re taking nothing for granted. We’re very conscious that there's a number of weeks to go yet on this," he added.

The Taoiseach said that there is "crucial work" ahead of Ireland on water quality.

"We welcome it, but obviously there is some distance to go yet. And obviously there is crucial work ahead of us," he said.

"And in terms of this getting this through with respect to the decision on December 9, we’re conscious other member states will assess the proposal and the recommendations from the commission, but its justified in in terms of our grass-based system and also the very significant measures that Irish farmers have been taking for quite some time now," the Taoiseach added.

"I know this first hand, witnessed farmers in terms of the metrics that now take place on farmlands.

"There will be a lot of work ahead of us over the next number of years. We are conscious of the challenges ahead, and there will be challenges, but that being said we have a pathway and we have a window of opportunity to continue the good work that has been done to ensure a sustainable dairy farming area into the future," the Taoiseach said.

"The context is obviously the water quality issue and we have to really demonstrate our commitment to improving water quality and developing systems that enable us to do that in a long term way and we now have the time to do that," he added.