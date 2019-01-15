Inclusion of meal bins under TAMS welcomed

The inclusion of meal bins as an eligible investment under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) II for all sectors has been welcomed by the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA).

Lauding the move, ICSA Sheep chairman John Brooks said: “During our discussions on TAMS with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine the ICSA had looked for this concession and had been guaranteed its inclusion if the funding was available.

We now see the follow through on that promise and I commend the department for that,” Brooks said.

The fodder crisis of last year highlighted the need for clean and safe storage solutions for meal concentrates.

Meal bins provide this solution and also give farmers the option of buying concentrates in bulk and avail of any savings to be made, the chairman added.

“This is hugely important in sectors where tight margins and low incomes are features.

“In addition, it gives parity to the beef and sheep sectors as dairy farmers already receive support for feeding systems,” he said.

Brooks added that the ICSA will continue to liaise with department officials on other meaningful ways to support drystock farmers through TAMS.