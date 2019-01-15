GDT sees highest increase in 6 months

The latest Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction – Event 228 – concluded with a rise in index for the fourth consecutive rise following on from a difficult few months.

Today’s event (Tuesday, January 15) concluded with the GDT Price Index up 4.2%, marking the highest increase recorded by the index since August last.

Lasting three minutes under the two-hour mark, today’s auction saw 191 participating bidders go toe-to-toe across 13 rounds with 123 winning individuals emerging.

A total of 27,909MT of product was sold on the day.

Advertisement

AMF index up 3.2%, average price US$5,294/MT;

Butter index up 4.6%, average price US$4,262/MT;

BMP not offered;

Ched index up 4.2%, average price US$3,504/MT;

LAC index up 7.9%, average price US$1,032/MT;

RenCas index down 1.4%, average price US$5,047/MT;

SMP index up 10.3%, average price US$2,405/MT;

SWP index not available, average price not available;

WMP index up 3.0%, average price US$2,777/MT. Key Results:

Skimmed milk powder (SMP) saw the highest increase on the day, recording a 10.3% boost in index; meanwhile, lactose (LAC) also performed strongly, notching up a 7.9% rise.

Rennet Casein (RenCas) was the only product on offer today to witness a dip in index, recording a 1.4% drop.