Taoiseach reassures Dail: ‘I have not become a vegan’

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has reassured deputies in the Dail chamber today (Tuesday, January 15) that he has “not become a vegan or anything like that”.

Varadkar explained: “I was specifically asked what I was doing on climate change and I said that I was trying to eat less red meat – not give it up – I had a very nice Hereford steak last night.”

The Taoiseach has come under criticism recently when he said he is eating less red meat to reduce his carbon footprint and to contribute to climate change mitigation.

He clarified that this was for two reasons: one was health; and the other was climate change.

Continuing, he explained: “It’s not flippant, it is a fact that red meat increases instances of cancer and also contributes more to climate change.

I can reassure deputies that I have not become a vegan or anything like that.

Concluding, Varadkar praised Irish farmers saying: “I am very happy to eat fish landed in Donegal, poultry, turkeys and pork meat as well as all of the wonderful products that Irish farmers produce.”

Reaction to the comments

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has claimed that Leo Varadkar’s comments on eating less meat to mitigate climate change are “reckless in the extreme”.

The Taoiseach was criticised by ICSA president Patrick Kent, who said: “As one of the most important beef exporters in the northern hemisphere, it is very unfortunate that our Taoiseach should be calling into question the sustainability of Irish beef production.

In 2018, agri-food sector exports amounted to €13.6 billion, with the value of meat and livestock exports comprising €3.97 billion of that total.

Surely the onus is on Varadkar to protect such a vital industry; his cavalier comments, however, will do nothing but undermine it.