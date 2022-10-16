Co. Galway-based cattle breeder Norman Connolly is set to offer a total of 65 in-calf suckler-bred heifers and a Belgian Blue bull at Tuam Livestock Mart on Monday (October 17).

The heifers on offer are all in-calf to a range of Limousin artificial insemination (AI) bulls, as well as a few proven Limousin and Belgian Blue stockbulls.

AI/bulls used:

EBY (Elderberry Galahad);

Tomschoice Lexicon (LM4471);

EWDENVALE IVOR (LM2014);

LOYAL (LM4184);

Norman Inventor (LM4151);

Five-star stock Limousin Bull, TEMPLEQUAIN MARVEL, IE372-2248017-51573;

Five-star stock Limousin Bull, TEMPLEQUAIN ROVER, IE372-2248017-21827;

Five-star stock Belgian Blue Bull, BLUESTORM OPTIMUS PRIME, IE372-2199679-21416.

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the sale, Connolly said: “These heifers have been handpicked by ourselves and should produce quality suckler calves.

“The heifers are very docile, easy to handle and are all showing good signs of milk.

Some of the heifers on offer in the sale:

“There are heifers to suit all types of suckler breeders including roans, blues as well as black and red Limousins. There is also a selection of Simmental and crossbred Charolais heifers,” Connelly continued.

“Generally speaking, the heifers in the sale range in weight from 700-800kg and are all natural.

“The heifers would grade between R+ and U+ with a couple of E-grade heifers in it also. The heifers will range in age from 28-36 months at the point of calving.”

The heifers in the sale have a range of expected calving dates from late October to late December, with a few of the heifers having expected calving dates in February and March 2023.

Any heifers sold in-calf to the stockbull are noted in the information sheet attached to the passport card.

Calving dates may vary 1-2 weeks either side of noted calving dates and Norman also said that “calving dates and sex of the calf are not guaranteed”.

The sale starts at 7:30p.m sharp and viewing of the heifers is available from 2:00p.m at Tuam Mart.