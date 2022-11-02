The Irish Aubrac Cattle Breed Society hosted its Premier Annual Show and Sale at GVM Tullamore Mart on Saturday, October 29.

According to a statement from the society, the event drew a large attendance of farmers, cattle breeders and members of the public interested in the breed.

The Overall Show Champion title was awarded to March 2021 born bull, De Butleir Rory, owned by Francis Butler from Co. Westmeath.

De Butleir Rory is sired by Turloughmore Notre Dame and went on to sell for €3,100.

The top sale price on the day went to an in-calf heifer owned by Leo and Bridget Dooley. Their February 2020 in-calf heifer Altamont Penny was a champion in the in-calf heifer class and sold for €4,150. The heifer was sired by Altamont Lacey.

Advertisement

The highest-price paid for a bull on the day was €3,250 for Johnstown Riley 1564, a March 2021 born bull owned by Co. Westmeath man Francis Donohoe. Riley was sired by Johnstown Ian 1039.

A heifer, Johnstown Praise 1818, also from the herd of Francis Donohoe and also sired by Johnstown Ian 1039, went on to sell for an impressive €3,000 at the sale in Tullamore.

Six out of the seven bulls on offer, and 47 out of the 57 females on offer sold on the day.

The auctioneer on the day was Tom Cox who overseen the proceedings of the sale.

Commenting on the event, the Aubrac Cattle Breed Society chairman, James Donnellan, said: “There was a fantastic attendance and great interest at Tullamore last Saturday for our Premier Show and Sale of the year which has been reflected in the prices and the fact that over 80% of the stock on offer sold under the hammer.

Advertisement

“A growing community of Aubrac breeders and farmers from right across the spectrum – from dairying to suckler farming and beef finishing – are recognising the characteristics of Aubrac cattle which are uniquely suited to farming in Ireland.

“We are seeing a growing number of dairy farmers choosing Aubrac for their beef cross selection, mainly because of their easy calving, short gestation and high feed conversion.

“We are also seeing a growing number of Aubrac cattle in the suckler herd which bodes well for the future supply of Aubrac breeding cattle.

Concluding, Donnelan said: “The greatest opportunity will come as growing numbers of consumers start to see the superior taste difference that Aubrac beef provides.”

The Aubrac breed traces its genetic origins back to the southern part of the Central Massif in France.