The Irish Aubrac Cattle Breed Society will host its premier annual pedigree show and sale this Saturday, October 29, at Tullamore Mart.

The society says that the top 10 Aubrac bulls available in Ireland will be on offer, along with around 60 females including heifers, in-calf heifers and a number of cows with calf at foot.

The auction will begin at 1:00p.m under auctioneer Tom Cox. Online bidding is also available.

Commenting ahead of the event, James Donnellan, the society’s chairperson, said: “[The show] is the best opportunity in the year for breeders, dairy farmers or anyone interested in this remarkable breed to come and see the best Aubrac cattle available in Ireland.

“All stock on offer have been pre-selected so buyers can have confidence that they will be bidding on the best of the best that the Aubrac breed has to offer Irish farmers,” Donnellan added.

The council of the Irish Aubrac Cattle Breed Society has decided that any bull the makes €4,000 or more at Saturday’s sale will qualify for a ‘buyer’s premium’ of €400 that will go back to the buyer. Donnellan said the purpose of this premium is to incentivise buyers.

“Aubrac’s are growing in popularity right across the complete spectrum of farmers, including among dairy farmers where three of the top six active AI [artificial insemination] bulls in the ICBF [Irish Cattle Breeding Federation] Dairy Beef Index – Dauphin, Despagnou and Madison – are Aubrac,” the society’s chairperson commented.

“Saturday’s show and sale will have a wide appeal to suckler farmers, dairy farmers, and both established and new pedigree breeders.

“It is a unique opportunity in the pedigree calendar for anyone interested in fine cattle and the best of pedigree cattle breeds,” Donnellan added.

All stock to be offered at the sale are pre-sale selected and ICBF-inspected.

Sale catalogues are available by contacting the Irish Aubrac Cattle Breed Society. To learn about the arrangements for online bidding, contact Tullamore Mart.