The Gene Ireland panel of high index beef bulls for autumn 2022 has been launched by the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) and its programme partners.

The Gene Ireland breeding programme is a joint initiative between pedigree breeders, commercial farmers, breed societies, artificial insemination (AI) companies, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and the ICBF.

According to the ICBF, the primary aim of the programme is “to robustly progeny test high-index beef bulls which will produce profitable cattle for the suckler beef industry”.

The minimum criteria for a bull to be included on the replacement panel is five stars across breed on the replacement index.

Also included is a section dedicated to high-terminal index bulls which are selected to produce profitable animals for sale or slaughter.

The minimum criteria for a bull to be included in the terminal section is five stars across breed on the terminal index.

According to the ICBF, the bull panel offer farmers:

  • Access to the highest index beef bulls in Irish AI at €5/straw (technician charges may apply);
  • Potential to sell progeny back to ICBF for future performance testing at the Tully Beef Test Centre;
  • Progress towards meeting the requirements of suckler schemes.

Breeds that are currently available on the panel include Charolais, Limousin and Simmental. Additional breeds may be added to the programme at a later stage.

CodeBreedNameBred byReplacement indexNominated by
CH8112CHMessmerAlain Cocandeau, France€182Gene Ireland
SI8520SIPortroyal Mr Bull PPJohn A. Hession, Co. Mayo€163NCBC
LM8286LMRutland ReubenNoel Ruttledge, Co. Mayo€153NCBC
SI8121SIEpik Agrochyt PVláďa Chytka, Czech Republic€151Gene Ireland
LM8109LMPercyLepa de Montmorillon, France€150Gene Ireland
LM7599LMMoebiusGaec Domaine Laurens, France€130Gene Ireland
LM8259LMKeltic RembrandtMac Murphy, Co. Meath€129NCBC
Replacement panel

One of the highest replacement index bulls that has become available on the panel this autumn is the National Cattle Breeding Centre (NCBC) – owned Irish-bred bull Simmental Portroyal Mr Bull PP (SI8520).

This polled bull was bred in Co. Mayo by John Hession and ranks very highly on the replacement index combined with a beef cow calving difficulty of 1%.

CodeBreedNameBred byTerminal indexNominated by
CH8541CHCattanview SupremeTim Higgins, Co. Leitrim€185Dovea
CH8262CHGrangwood Royal OakJeremiah O’Keeffe, Co. Limerick€165NCBC
LM7716LMBirchpark RufusOwen Flannery, Co. Clare€159Dovea
CH8535CHTullyvillage ShaneWilliam Flynn, Co. Galway€158Dovea
CH8334CHCorbaun RoryLiam Keogh, Co. Longford€149NCBC
CH8571CHRecifThierry Frecon, France€135NCBC
Terminal index

One of the standout terminal sires on this year’s panel is the Dovea-owned Tullyvillage Shane (CH8535).

Bred by William Flynn in Co. Galway, this Carrickbrack Hutch son has CF52 on the dam’s side and has a figure of +42.7 kg on carcass weight.

