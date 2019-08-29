‘Improvement in grading accuracy – but 17% still grading less than 90%’

The accuracy of beef grading machines has improved by over one third in the past year following increased scrutiny on the matter, according to independent TD Denis Naughten.

“Last year, 27% of cattle graded by machines during departmental inspections were less than 90% accurate but this has now improved to a point where 17% of cattle graded by machines are less than 90% accurate,” the Roscommon Galway TD said.

“These figures still expose the fact that, even with these improvements over, one in every six cattle graded mechanically at meat plants are being graded at an accuracy of less than 90%.

This can have a significant impact on the payment received by farmers because if a grading machine is out by at least two subcategories this could see farmers getting €140/head less than they should for their cattle.

The TD was responding to a reply to a parliamentary question he asked requesting 2019 figures for mechanical grading accuracy, provided by Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed.

The minister said that the average performance for conformation in Ireland in 2018 was 91.8% for conformation and 94.8% for fat cover.

“In 2018, 23 machines were inspected during 412 inspections. During these inspections, on 112 occasions the accuracy was between 80% and 90% for both conformation and fat. In all other instances, the machines were above 90% accuracy.

“In the year to date, up to June 20, 23 machines were inspected during 229 inspections.

During these inspections, on 39 occasions the accuracy was between 80% and 90% for both conformation and fat.

“In all other instances, the machines were above 90% accuracy,” the minister concluded.

Responding to the reply, deputy Naughten said: “What is hugely frustrating is the fact that these grading machines can easily be over 90% accurate but this requires vigorous enforcement by Department of Agriculture inspectors.

“The Minister for Agriculture also has a report on his desk on the introduction of new grading technology which could ensure a far greater level of accuracy and transparency when it comes to the mechanical grading of cattle and this must be published immediately,” deputy Naughten said.