IFA will continue to communicate with Boortmalt
The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Malting Barley Committee chairman, Mark Browne has acknowledged a statement from Boortmalt which outlines the company’s intention to purchase malting barley for Crop 2019, as per the company’s contracted requirements.
Mark Browne stated: “Following the incident at the Boortmalt plant on July 30, farmers were relieved to hear that there had been no injuries at the site and that production at the facility would continue.”Also Read: Incident at Boortmalt site this afternoon
He added that members of the IFA’s malting barley committee met with Boortmalt management recently to ensure that the company would accept its contracted malting barley.
Production at the facility has been reported to be dramatically reduced due to the partial collapse of a steep on the site.
Browne stated that the IFA will continue to communicate with Boortmalt regarding issues which may arise as a result of the occurrence, as the barley harvest progresses.
Browne also called on Boortmalt to recognise the ongoing effort and commitment which growers have put into producing quality malting barley, with a particular emphasis on the delivery of crops with a lower protein content, as required by the market.
Boortmalt statement
In it’s release Boortmalt stated: “Boortmalt intends to purchase malting barley for Crop 2019 as per our contracted requirements [where possible] but always respecting our standard terms and conditions:
- The proportion of malting barley for brewing and distilling;
- Our malting barley quality specifications;
- Our malting barley food safety specifications.”
