How many students sat agricultural science in this year’s Leaving Cert?

Over 7,700 students in Ireland sat the agricultural science exam during this year’s Leaving Certificate in June.

And today marks d-day for the 58,787 students who took the state exams with results available to all candidates from this morning, August 13.

Of the 7,745 candidates, 6,605 students sat higher level in agricultural science while 1,140 took ordinary level. In 2018, 6,543 students availed of the higher level option and 1,235 sat ordinary level.

Meanwhile, 31 students throughout the country also took the higher level agricultural economics paper – down six on last year when 37 students took the exam.

The State Exam Commission (SEA) has confirmed that this year’s results are consistent with those of previous years.

“The results obtained this year are broadly in line with those obtained in 2018 and previous years,” a spokesperson added.

Separately, there are numerous agricultural science and engineering courses on offer at various universities and colleges around the country this autumn.

Advertisement

These include: University College Dublin (UCD); Waterford Institute of Technology; Dundalk Institute of Technology; Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology; Letterkenny Institute of Technology; Institute of Technology, Tralee; Institute of Technology, Carlow; Cork Institute of Technology; and Limerick Institute of Technology.

What’s on offer?

To date, a total of 12,124 offers have been issued by CAO in Round A and Round Zero to a total of 9,792 applicants.

A spokesperson confirmed that for all other successful applicants Round One offers will be issued on Thursday, August 15, and will be available to view online from 2:00pm.

Successful applicants will also receive offer notifications by email and text message if they have selected this option.

The spokesperson continued: “There will be no postal offer notice in Round One and Two. The reply date for Round One offers is August 23 at 5:15pm.

“Round Two offers will be available to view online from 10:00am on August 28 next.”

