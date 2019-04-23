IFA to protest farmer loan sale outside AIB AGM
The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has announced its intention to stage a protest against AIB’s inclusion of certain farmer loans in a recent sale of loans.
The IFA will tomorrow, Wednesday, April 24, have a presence outside the AIB’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Dublin.
The protest will begin at 11:00am tomorrow morning.
Earlier this month, AIB announced the sale of a non-performing loan portfolio worth €1 billion, which includes “limited agriculture exposure”, according to the bank.
AIB Group has agreed to sell a non-performing loan portfolio to Everyday Finance as part of a consortium arrangement with Everyday and affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management.
In a statement issued by the bank, AIB said: “This is another important step in our non-performing exposure (NPE) deleveraging strategy and we remain on track to reach approximately 5% by the end of 2019.
“The loan portfolio has a gross NPE value of €1 billion and a fully loaded risk weighted assets position of €0.75 billion.”
The bank noted that the loan portfolio incurred a loss of €11 million in 2018, adding that, through the sale, AIB will receive cash consideration of approximately €800 million.
The average balance per customer connection is €500,000 and the portfolio extends across about 5,000 assets.
While not categorised as a principal dwelling home portfolio sale, for approximately 10% of customer connections, home property has been included “as it is cross-secured to wider commercial connected debt”.