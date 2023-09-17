Martin Stapleton held his Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) presidential campaign launch last night (Saturday, September 16) and said the organisation is asked “too often” whether it they are “‘climate change deniers, or a ‘hard right organisation'”.

If those questions face the organisation, it has a “perception problem,” according to Stapleton, a dairy farmer from Oola, Co. Limerick, is currently the IFA national treasurer and national returning officer.

To address this, Stapleton said at the campaign launch at the Great National Ballykisteen Hotel in Gotinstown, Co. Tipperary that “all the news about Irish agriculture makes a great story and deserves to be heard”.

“We must be willing to promote ourselves and the good we are doing, because there is a great side to Irish farming that the public need to know.”

Stapleton also stressed that Irish farmers must also be listened to by those in government, but must be allowed to farm without “interference”.

“It is time for politicians to understand that they cannot ignore the views of farmers, because we are the foundation of the Irish economy.

“We, as farmers and farming families, have the right to farm our land in a way that we know works best for us, within reason of course.

“Any interference in that basic freedom should be resisted, just like we did in Kildare Street, Horse and Jockey and Limerick.”

Stapleton said recent demonstrations that he and members of Limerick IFA were the “first” to engage in over delayed farm scheme payments to Irish farmers, have since seen the IFA take further “significant action on payment delays”.

Issues surrounding the nitrates derogation were discussed by Stapleton at his presidential campaign launch, who criticised the reason for the reduction in the nitrates derogation limit.

“Imposing restrictions to improve water quality without scientific evidence showing their effectiveness, or necessity, is at best a crude over-reaction.

“It’s no wonder now that many farmers think that water quality regulations are a ruse to reduce stock numbers in order to reduce emissions.”

Key to Irish farmers working to improve the environment is through financial supports according to Stapleton, who said said they are needed to “make a real difference”.

“I will build quality working relationships between the IFA and the government representatives who oversee the legislation that affects our way of life.

“I will also build quality working relationships with our food purchasers and service providers, ensuring a proper two-way interaction for the betterment of all,” Stapleton added.

At the campaign launch, that was which attended by former IFA president Joe Healy and a number of IFA county chairs, Stapleton called for greater engagement within the IFA for women and young farmers.

Staplteon said: “In order to achieve sufficient diversity, we will need some element of cultural change where the type of people that I’ve just mentioned can give of their time in a way that allows them to feel valued and safe.”

In 2020, Stapleton was elected to the position of IFA treasurer, replacing Tim Cullinan who was then embarking on his four-year term as IFA president.

He will contest the IFA presidential election with Francie Gorman, who is currently the IFA’s south Leinster regional chair.

Voting will begin in November, and the national count will take place on December 12, and the new president will take over from Tim Cullinan in January.