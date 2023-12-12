The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) national election count is over 85% of the way through, with Francie Gorman in lead position for president and Alice Doyle in the lead position for deputy president.
Votes from a total of 823 branches out of 941 have been counted.
The vote counts have been declared in multiple counties now: Donegal; Sligo; Monaghan; Cavan; Longford; Dublin; Kildare; Carlow; Waterford; Clare; Tipperary South; Cork North; Cork West; Kerry; and Clare.
It is starting to become clear which candidates are favoured in each county.
Here is the breakdown so far per county for the presidential election:
Gorman Stapleton Carlow 623 63 Cavan 398 321 Clare 502 764 Cork Central 217 524 Cork North 244 495 Cork West 332 449 Donegal 557 194 Dublin 123 33 Galway 779 587 Kerry 488 934 Kildare 725 84 Kilkenny 132 18 Laois 1,010 10 Leitrim 183 49 Limerick 86 1,414 Longford 260 106 Mayo 477 293 Meath 359 318 Monaghan 415 214 Offally 399 61 Roscommon 634 131 Sligo 279 127 Tipperary North 258 566 Tipperary South 260 786 Waterford 288 346 Westmeath 148 58 Wexford 729 207 Wicklow 30 68 Total 10,960 9,236
The IFA national returning officer, Brian Rushe, said the counting process is proceeding faster than anticipated and a result will be called this evening for presidential candidates and for regional candidates.
Here is the breakdown so far per county for the deputy presidential election:
Doyle Murphy Carlow 629 52 Cavan 299 423 Clare 408 743 Cork Central 436 233 Cork North 480 248 Cork West 451 252 Donegal 413 330 Dublin 106 47 Galway 80 1,310 Kerry 609 709 Kildare 658 142 Kilkenny 125 21 Laois 651 318 Leitrim 44 177 Limerick 745 632 Longford 219 143 Louth 27 13 Mayo 769 163 Meath 677 423 Monaghan 350 266 Offaly 241 197 Roscommon 180 566 Sligo 279 127 Tipperary North 187 427 Tipperary South 205 681 Waterford 288 346 Westmeath 85 24 Wexford 575 174