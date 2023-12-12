The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) national election count is over 85% of the way through, with Francie Gorman in lead position for president and Alice Doyle in the lead position for deputy president.

Votes from a total of 823 branches out of 941 have been counted.

The vote counts have been declared in multiple counties now: Donegal; Sligo; Monaghan; Cavan; Longford; Dublin; Kildare; Carlow; Waterford; Clare; Tipperary South; Cork North; Cork West; Kerry; and Clare.

It is starting to become clear which candidates are favoured in each county.

Here is the breakdown so far per county for the presidential election:

GormanStapleton
Carlow62363
Cavan398321
Clare502764
Cork Central217524
Cork North244495
Cork West332449
Donegal557194
Dublin12333
Galway779587
Kerry488934
Kildare72584
Kilkenny13218
Laois1,01010
Leitrim18349
Limerick861,414
Longford260106
Mayo477293
Meath359318
Monaghan415214
Offally39961
Roscommon634131
Sligo279127
Tipperary North258566
Tipperary South260786
Waterford288346
Westmeath14858
Wexford729207
Wicklow3068
Total10,9609,236

The IFA national returning officer, Brian Rushe, said the counting process is proceeding faster than anticipated and a result will be called this evening for presidential candidates and for regional candidates.

Here is the breakdown so far per county for the deputy presidential election:

DoyleMurphy
Carlow62952
Cavan299423
Clare408743
Cork Central436233
Cork North480248
Cork West 451252
Donegal413330
Dublin10647
Galway801,310
Kerry609709
Kildare658142
Kilkenny12521
Laois651318
Leitrim44177
Limerick745632
Longford219143
Louth2713
Mayo769163
Meath677423
Monaghan350266
Offaly241197
Roscommon180566
Sligo279127
Tipperary North187427
Tipperary South205681
Waterford288346
Westmeath8524
Wexford575174
