The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) national election count is over 85% of the way through, with Francie Gorman in lead position for president and Alice Doyle in the lead position for deputy president.

Votes from a total of 823 branches out of 941 have been counted.

The vote counts have been declared in multiple counties now: Donegal; Sligo; Monaghan; Cavan; Longford; Dublin; Kildare; Carlow; Waterford; Clare; Tipperary South; Cork North; Cork West; Kerry; and Clare.

It is starting to become clear which candidates are favoured in each county.

Here is the breakdown so far per county for the presidential election: Gorman Stapleton Carlow 623 63 Cavan 398 321 Clare 502 764 Cork Central 217 524 Cork North 244 495 Cork West 332 449 Donegal 557 194 Dublin 123 33 Galway 779 587 Kerry 488 934 Kildare 725 84 Kilkenny 132 18 Laois 1,010 10 Leitrim 183 49 Limerick 86 1,414 Longford 260 106 Mayo 477 293 Meath 359 318 Monaghan 415 214 Offally 399 61 Roscommon 634 131 Sligo 279 127 Tipperary North 258 566 Tipperary South 260 786 Waterford 288 346 Westmeath 148 58 Wexford 729 207 Wicklow 30 68 Total 10,960 9,236

The IFA national returning officer, Brian Rushe, said the counting process is proceeding faster than anticipated and a result will be called this evening for presidential candidates and for regional candidates.