IFA: Brexit trade deal a relief – ‘but little to cheer about’

The Brexit trade deal between the UK and the EU is a relief – but there is still “little to cheer about”, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

It was announced this afternoon (Thursday, December 24) that a trade deal had been met.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said the deal reached is a relief, but that it will pose “significant difficulties” for the Irish agri-food sector.

He responded to the news:

“The work of the two sides to avoid a ‘no-deal’ has to be acknowledged, particularly after four years of damaging uncertainty, which had an impact on farm incomes.

“However, the eventual outcome leaves little reason to celebrate.”

‘Real concerns about non-tariff barriers’

The IFA president also commended the work of the EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier for his “patience and perseverance in pursuit of an outcome that steered away from a crash-out situation”.

However, Cullinan said:

“We have real concerns about how non-tariff barriers will impact on our ability to keep trade flows moving.

The scenes at Dover this week, with hundreds of trucks backed up and freight delayed, do not bode well. Green lanes have been implemented previously for food exports. These must be prioritised after January 1.

“The government and the EU must have the €400 million support fund for Irish farmers ready in the new year to address any market disturbance. The €5 billion EU Brexit adjustment fund must also be available.”

Advertisement

Cullinan also said the longer-term implication for food exports could be the “flooding of the UK market by cheap imports”.

“Farmers here on the island of Ireland and in the UK are steadfast in their view of standards. The danger is that the deal isn’t robust enough to ensure the regulations of the single market are adhered to,” he said.

We know the UK agenda is to offer access to their food market to Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the US and the Mercosur countries of South America, in exchange for trade deals with those countries.

“If that happens, then the value of the UK market for Irish food exports will be cut and Irish farmers will suffer huge income losses, with knock-on effects on EU markets.

“The level playing field provisions built into this deal by the EU must stop any race to the bottom.”

The IFA said it will be analysing the detail of the deal to evaluate the impact on Irish food exports.