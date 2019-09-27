IFA and Macra to host farm succession meeting in Cavan

The Cavan branch of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and Cavan Macra na Feirme will host a joint discussion on farm succession planning.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, October 8, in the Hotel Kilmore, Cavan. The event will commence at 8:00pm.

James Staines, agri soliciter;

John Kelly, Teagasc;

Martin Stapleton, IFA’s Farm Business Committee;

James Barber, Macra na Feirme;

Ian Marshall, Senator (Brexit). Speakers at the event will include:

According to a statement from the IFA, the purpose of the meeting is To discuss and offer advice on how to ensure a smooth farm transfer from one generation to the next.

All are welcome to attend the event and refreshments will be served following the event.

CAP budget

Meanwhile, at a national IFA level, analysis on the impact of reforms to the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) carried out by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine omits the “elephant in the room” of the CAP budget, according to the IFA.

Joe Healy, the association’s president, said that the proposals for the next cycle of the CAP would entail a cut in the policy’s budget of €97 million per annum – amounting to an overall cut of €678 million over the seven years of the policy, without taking into account the impact of inflation.

Healy again called on the Government to reject a cut to the CAP budget, and to “insist” on instead increasing the budget in line with inflation.