ICSA to host MEP hustings in Cork

An open farmer meeting featuring candidates in the upcoming European elections from the Ireland South constituency is currently being organised by the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA).

Set to take place on Tuesday next, May 14, the hustings will take place in the Charleville Park Hotel, Charleville, Co. Cork, and will kick off at 8:00pm.

Speaking ahead of the event, ICSA vice president for Munster Dermot Kelleher said: “The European Parliament plays an ever-increasing role in making the key decisions affecting farming.”

Candidates confirmed for the hustings include: Liadh Ní Riada MEP; Billy Kelleher; Sheila Nunan; Grace O’Sullivan; Liam Minehan; Breda Gardner; Diarmaid O’Flynn; and Walter Ryan Purcell.

“On Tuesday night you will have the opportunity to grill your MEP candidates on the farming and rural issues that matter most.

“The candidates are eager to hear your concerns, so I would encourage everyone to come along and hear what they have to say before casting your vote,” Kelleher said.

All are welcome to attend, according to the organisation.

For those interested, further enquiries can be made by calling the ICSA headquarters in Portlaoise on: 057-8662120.

Meanwhile, the organisation has announced that the election for the position of president will take place on Thursday, June 27, in Portlaoise at a meeting of the association’s national executive.

Following the announcement on Wednesday, April 24, that Patrick Kent would resign from the role, the association decided on an early election to find his replacement, bringing forward the contest that was originally scheduled for December.