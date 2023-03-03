The Dairy Committee of the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) has elected Niall Matthews as its new chairperson.

Matthews is currently the chairperson of Lakeland Dairies. He will take over the ICOS Dairy Committee chairpersonship from John O’Gorman.

The new dairy chair is a farmer from Tully, Co. Louth. He farms in partnership with his wife Juana, their son and two daughters. Niall Matthews

Matthews holds a degree in agricultural science from University College Dublin (UCD).

Commenting on his election, he said: “I’m delighted to be elected as chairperson of the ICOS Dairy Committee. I would like to thank my predecessor John O’Gorman for his immense contribution to ICOS and wish to acknowledge his strong leadership during the Food Vision Dairy Group process on behalf of ICOS and its membership.”

He added: “The Irish dairy co-operative sector is central to the success of Ireland’s export-led economy, with dairy exports valued at €6.8 billion in 2022.

“I look forward to working collaboratively with all stakeholders in the dairy sector to ensure a farmer led approach to the important issues facing our industry, ranging from income volatility; climate action and water quality; dairy-beef integration; animal health and welfare; and supporting the next generation of dairy farmers,” the incoming chairperson commented.

“The Irish dairy sector is experiencing increasing regulatory challenges throughout its supply chain. Undoubtedly, one of the biggest and most immediate challenges is the review of the nitrates derogation due later this year.

“I am calling on the EU and Irish authorities to adopt a fair and balanced approach to the forthcoming review that will allow an opportunity for the recently introduced changes to Ireland’s Nitrate Action Programme [NAP] and lower fertiliser use by farmers to contribute to an improvement in water quality,” Matthews said.

According to Matthews, the review of the NAP must consider the serious consequences a reduction in the maximum stocking rate, combined with banding, will have on farm income, an “already overheated land rental market” and the contribution of the dairy sector to the economy.