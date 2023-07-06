There has been a “deeply suspicious trajectory” of Irish beef prices over the last eight weeks, according to Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) chair, Des Morrison.

Morrison said that while beef prices in Ireland have fallen steadily since May 13, almost the same market in the UK has seen the beef price climb over the same period.

According to the ICMSA, the average price for Irish steers was €5.09/kg, while the average price for the same animal in the UK was 59c more at €5.68/kg (excluding VAT), for the week ending June 18.

“For the umpteenth time farmers are forced to ask the same question: Why is there such a gap in the price for the same animal in similar markets?

“We have obviously to be careful about making specific allegations around price manipulation and the like. But to be honest, the figures speak for themselves,” Morrison said.

Advertisement

Beef prices

Bord Bia figures show that from the beginning of May to the end of June this year, R3 steer price dropped by an average of 0.22c/kg. In 2022, during the equivalent period, Irish prices rose by an average of €0.33/kg.

Base quotes for steers have come under some downward pressure in recent weeks, Bord Bia has said.

It has attributed what it has called the “difficult market” to a number of factors, including declining values for forequarter and manufacturing beef cuts, along with fewer price promotions taking place in the beef category across European retailers.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Morrison said there is a “deafening silence” from the factories or any of the agencies and forums “ostensibly charged with making the sector more transparent”.

“No one seemingly has an explanation or, if they do, does not think it worth sharing with the very farmers who are being wiped-out on these kinds of returns,” he added.

The ICMSA has highlighted that farmers are “well able” to monitor beef prices in the UK, and noted the healthy demand and prices that manufactured beef has fetched.

He said that those prices were not being reflected in the Irish factories that were supplying manufactured beef to the UK, and that Irish processors should “cop themselves on”.