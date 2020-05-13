‘I expect the commission to reflect carefully’ – Creed on Covid-19 response

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed has again called for more agri-sector supports from the EU during a meeting of European agriculture ministers.

The European Agriculture and Fisheries Council met via video conference today, Wednesday, May 13, with Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski also in attendance.

Minister Creed welcomed the steps taken by the commission so far, but reiterated that further action was needed.

I relayed my ongoing concerns about the depth and potential duration of the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the agri-food sector, and reiterated my call for additional funding to be made available, particularly in the form of exceptional aid for livestock producers.

“All possibilities in this regard must be urgently examined,” the minister highlighted.

Among the areas that were in need of improving, Minister Creed noted the funding levels for Aids to Private Storage in the dairy and meat sectors (APS).

Advertisement

“We need an ongoing, coordinated and effective response to Covid-19 at European level in order to effectively mitigate the impacts of the crisis on the agri-food and fisheries sector,” the minister argued.

I expect the commission to reflect carefully on today’s discussions, and I look forward to seeing further proposals that will ensure a robust and timely response to the difficulties that look set to continue to affect these sectors over the medium term.

In response to the comments by Minister Creed and his counterparts, Commissioner Wojciechowski said the commission “continues to closely monitor the situation”.

The commissioner also said that he was aware of recent calls among some members states – including from his native Poland – to consume only domestically-produced products.

Commissioner Wojciechowski said that these calls were made “even though no enduring supply problems, food shortages or sustained increases in food prices have been observed in Europe since the inception of the current crisis”.