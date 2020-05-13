Lakeland Dairies reduces milk price for April supplies

Lakeland Dairies has become the latest processor to reveal its milk price for April, announcing a reduced price on last month.

Following a meeting of the board today, Wednesday, May 13, the co-op announced that it will pay its suppliers in the republic 29c/L including VAT for milk supplied in April.

This is a reduction of 1c/L on the March milk price, with the cessation of the Lakeland Dairies Lactose Bonus.

In Northern Ireland, a base price of 23p/L will be paid for April milk. This is a reduction of 0.75p/L on the March price.

Commenting on the price, Lakeland Dairies said the global dairy markets continue to feel the effects of the Covid-19 fallout.

“The ongoing shutdown of the foodservice sector across Europe continues to cast a shadow on the global dairy markets,” a spokesperson said.

“With milk destined for foodservice flooding into butters and powders, returns for all dairy products are back significantly with a weak European sentiment as a result of COVID-19 hampering any recovery.

Butter and skimmed milk powder (SMP) prices are now at their lowest since 2016.

“With any sort of recovery looking slow and prolonged, Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the market closely in the coming days and weeks,” the representative concluded.

Glanbia price

Yesterday, Tuesday, May 12, Glanbia revealed that it will pay its member milk suppliers 28.42c/L including VAT for April creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for April of 28c/L including VAT for creamery milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. This is a reduction of 1c/L from the March base price.

Farmer members will also receive a 0.42c/L including VAT payment from Glanbia Co-op on all milk supplied this month as their ‘Share of GI Profit’.

This reduction in base milk price is due to the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on dairy market returns, the representative added.