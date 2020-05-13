Covid-19: Number of meat plant clusters rises to 12…with 12 workers hospitalised

The number of clusters of Covid-19 has increased from 10 at the weekend to 12 as of this morning, Wednesday, May 13, the Department of Health has confirmed.

In a brief statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the department said:

“As of this morning, Wednesday, May 13, there have been 12 Covid-19 clusters in meat processing plants notified to public health officials.

There 571 laboratory confirmed cases linked to these outbreaks, and 12 cases hospitalised.

This is an increase in both clusters and cases from the figures reported on Friday, May 8, when it was revealed at that point that 566 cases of Covid-19 had been recorded among 10 clusters at meat processing facilities.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has established a multi-agency group to look at the current Covid-19 outbreaks in the meat processing industry, Denis Naughten revealed earlier this week.

Covid-19 response teams in meat processors

Meanwhile, on Monday, May 11, the meat industry representative body Meat Industry Ireland (MII) highlighted that its members “continue to prioritise the safety and well-being of staff, farmer suppliers and service providers at meat processing facilities throughout the country”.

“At national level, Meat Industry Ireland is engaged with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and in turn the HSE, to explore what further actions or measures are recommended by the authorities.

Every meat processing site has a Covid-19 response team in place to manage implementation of enhanced safety measures and communications with staff and HSE.

“Meat plants have implemented protective measures in line with best international practice,” the representative body highlighted.