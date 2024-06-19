As the daylight hours get longer, it is important for farmers to remember that even on cloudy days, sun protection remains “critical”, according to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

The HSA has urged people who work outdoors to take “proactive measures” to protect themselves from the harmful effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

UV radiation is a type of energy produced by the sun and when skin and eyes are exposed to UV, it can cause DNA damage.

Over 75% of the Irish population have “Celtic skin type” where it is easier to get burnt, and carry the highest risk of getting skin cancer, according to Met Éireann.

Prolonged exposure to harmful UV rays without the use of sun protection can lead to “serious health issues”, such as skin cancer, cataracts, and heat-related illnesses.

The HSA recommends the following for farmers:

Identify potential UV hazards and implement appropriate control measures; Wearing protective gear: Always wear sun-protective clothing, hats, and sunglasses; Using sunscreen: Apply a generous amount of broad-spectrum sunscreen 20 minutes before going outside and reapply every two hours; Take advantage of shaded areas during breaks and lunchtime; Educate yourself on the dangers of UV radiation and the importance of sun protection; Stay hydrated to help the body cope with heat and sun exposure.

Senior inspector at the HSA, Tim Dowling, said that it is crucial to protect outdoor workers from the harmful effects of UV radiation and with preventive measures, the risk of skin cancer can be reduced.

Construction Industry Federation (CIF) executive, Ronan Redmond added:

“The CIF encourage all members to actively engage with supports available including the HSA guidance and advice for outdoor workers and sun exposure.

“We know great steps have been taken by the industry and it is important that these initiatives continue to be promoted on sites across the country.”

Forecast for the weekend

Friday, June 21 is due to be wet and overcast with outbreaks of rain spreading from the west through the day.

The rain is set to clear to sunny spells with temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees, according to Met Éireann.

Saturday is expected to be mainly dry, with spells of both sunshine and showers. It will reach temperatures between 17 to 20°C.

Sunday aims to reach temperatures of 18 to 22°C, but it will be a cloudier day than Saturday. There will be light rain spreading eastwards, with light variable breezes.