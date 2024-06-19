Researchers found that frequent stress does not automatically result in poor wellbeing for farmers, a conference in Dublin has heard.

The 2024 BeSafe Conference, held at Teagasc Ashtown, brought together experts and stakeholders to discuss and advance research focused on farmers’ safety and wellbeing.

The project involves researchers from Teagasc, the University of Galway and University College Dublin (UCD) who were funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Stress

Dr. Diana Van Doorn, Teagasc research officer presented the findings of the new research which explored the impact of stress on farmers’ wellbeing were presented to the conference.

The study collected data from 754 livestock farmers during a prolonged period of extreme weather events in 2018.

The researchers found that 111 (15%) of the participants were assessed as having ‘poor’ wellbeing.

Of this group, 13 farmers (12%) experienced stress ‘all of the time’, a further 18% experienced stress ‘often’.

More detailed analysis of 199 dairy farmers showed that 61 (31%) recorded ‘below average’ or ‘poor’ wellbeing. Of this group, 7 (11%) experienced stress often or very often.

One year later, when conditions for dairy farmers had improved, the survey was repeated with the same group of farmers and found that 56 (28%) recorded ‘below average’ or ‘poor’ wellbeing.

The number who experienced stress often or very often was the same as 12 months previously.

“While extensive research in Ireland and internationally shows that farmers often experience stress, there has been limited investigation into its impact on their overall wellbeing.

“Our research clearly indicates that frequent stress does not automatically result in poor wellbeing for farmers.

“The wellbeing of many farmers is maintained even though they experienced stress ‘to some extent’.

“We did find that high stress is associated with lower wellbeing scores, but it does not invariably lead to poor wellbeing.

“These findings point to the importance of supportive factors such as family and social support, coping mechanisms and personal resilience, which buffer the effects of stress on wellbeing,” Dr. Van Doorn said.

Farmers

Dr. David Meredith, Teagasc researcher and leader of the DAFM BeSafe project, pointed to the implications of this research for both policymakers and industry bodies.

“Firstly, our analysis shows that not all farmers experience stress. Secondly, stress levels among farmers changes over time, meaning that current stress does not guarantee future stress.

“Most importantly, the research clearly demonstrates that focusing on stress means that we ignore really important and positive factors associated with being a farmer that protect mental health,” he said.

Minister of State at the department of agriculture, with responsibility for research and farm safety, Martin Heydon opened the 2024 BeSafe Conference.

“Awareness around the importance of positive mental health is increasing across society including amongst farmers.

“I strongly believe that farmer wellbeing is inextricably linked to farm safety, because a busy or distracted mind cannot be fully focused on the task at hand.

“Building on the BeSafe project funded by my department, I am committed to funding further research and supports in the area of farmer health and wellbeing.

“My department is currently implementing a number of initiatives in this area, including the expanded On Feirm Ground 2 programme,” he said.







