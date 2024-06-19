Tirlán has confirmed the acquisition of Holland Agri Merchants Ltd, which operates as Holland Agri in Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny.

Holland Agri is a multi-generational family business which sells feeds, fertiliser and seeds across the Kilkenny and Laois regions.

The business was operated and owned by John Holland who will now be joining Tirlán to oversee the transition.

In a statement, Tirlán said that Holland Agri is a good fit for the its business and operates in the same regions.

The co-op said that it is committed to providing an excellent high quality service and wide range of products to all of its customers.

It added that all customers will be contacted about the transition and will be provided with a key business manager or Tirlán FarmLife branch contact.

Tirlán

Meanwhile, chief executive designate of Tirlán Sean Molloy has announced several changes in the leadership of the organisation.

Jim O’Neill, chief operations and consumer officer, will be appointed to the Tirlán board, effective from August 1, 2024.

Aoife Murphy, who is currently director of ingredients, will be appointed to the role of chief ingredients officer.

She will also join the executive leadership team (ELT) with responsibility for her existing brief relating to the development and delivery of the ingredients growth strategy.

Ailish Byrne, the current director of agribusiness, will join the ELT in the role of chief agri officer, while retaining responsibility for her existing brief.

Sean Molloy, chief ingredients and agri officer, will assume the role of chief executive on August 1.

On January19, the co-op announced that Jim Bergin would retire from the role on July 30.