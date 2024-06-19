299 incidents were reported to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) that occurred in meat processing plants in 2023.

The most common cause of incidents involved the lifting or carrying of items.

While 299 incidents occurred in 2023, 80 occurred in the first four months of 2024.

Taking a look at this 16 month period from January 2023 to April 2024, the highest number of incidents during this period were recorded in Co. Cork, with the lowest number in counties Laois and Waterford.

CountyIncidents
Cork42
Tipperary39
Monaghan35
Cavan28
Offaly26
Mayo24
Roscommon24
Kildare20
Kilkenny20
Wexford20
Longford16
Dublin14
Meath13
Louth12
Donegal11
Westmeath9
Limerick7
Galway5
Leitrim4
Wicklow4
Laois3
Waterford3
Source: HSA

11% of the incidents occurred in Co. Cork, while 10% happened in meat processing plants in Co. Tipperary.

24 incidents happened in Mayo and Roscommon, while Kildare, Kilkenny and Wexford all saw 20 incidents occur at meat processing plants in the counties.

Just seven counties saw fewer than ten incidents occur at meat processing plants during this 16 month period.

Below is a table provided by the HSA of 251 incident triggers from 2023 to April 2024:

Incident triggerIncidents
Lifting, carrying60
Pushing, pulling55
Fall on same level (slip, stumble etc)52
Loss of control of hand held tool24
Breakage of material at joints17
Loss of control of machine15
Loss of control of object being worked on15
Body movement (no physical stress)13
Source: HSA

From this table, it can be seen that lifting and carrying was the trigger of 60 of these incidents, with pushing and pulling being the second highest cause of incidents with a total of 55.

Incident data can be reported to the HSA with a delay; therefore, this data is provisional and subject to change

