The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has begun a two-week safety campaign focusing on working at height in agricultural settings.

The campaign, which begins today (Monday, September 25) will target both small and large farms nationwide, the HSA said.

Over 10 years, from 2013 to 2022, there were 191 fatalities on Irish farms. Working at height and falls led to 22 of these fatalities.

So far in 2023, there have been two confirmed fatalities as a result of working at height on Irish farms.

During their farm visits, HSA inspectors will be reminding farmers of the serious risks involved in any work at height, the authority said.

Advertisement

The HSA will also be advising farmers of the following points:

Using the safest possible means of doing work at height, and using the appropriate machinery, such as a mobile elevated work platform, or putting adequate working platforms, adequate edge protection, and other measures in place, to prevent falls from height;

Encouraging the use of specific advice and risk assessment provided in the HSA’s Working at Height in Agriculture information sheet;

Utilising online resources that provide guidance and direction for farmers to ensure work at height is undertaken safely.

Pat Griffin, senior inspector for agriculture with the HSA, said: “A fall from a height can lead to a very serious life changing injury or even death. Taking shortcuts or carrying out work without due regard to the risks involved is not an option for any person working at height on a farm.

“Unfortunately, there have been 22 fatalities in the last 10 years relating to working at height on farms. These can all be prevented by planning the work and taking the right precautions,” Griffin added.

“Storms and changes in weather mean there can be more hazardous conditions for carrying out working at height, particularly when carrying out repairs on farm buildings.

“We advise farmers to plan ahead and make sure that work at height is only carried out using the proper equipment and with protective measures in place. This can be done by carrying out the risk assessment in our information sheet to identify all the hazards, especially when working to repair fragile roofs,” the HSA inspector said.

Advertisement

According to the HSA, the main hazards when working at height are falls from ladders; unprotected edges of roofs or other structures; and falls through fragile roof materials.

If working on a roof, farmers need to assess the roof to see if it could potentially be fragile; if it cannot support the weight of the person; or if part or all of the roof could can be easily broken or shattered.

The HSA advices farmers to take account of the following factors when working on roofs:

Previous repairs may have weakened the roof;

Metal roof sheds may have deteriorated with age;

Wood wool slabs may have been damaged over time by water;

Roof lights may have become brittle by paint or moss.

Farmers are also advised to seek competent contractors with the right equipment to carry out the work at height safely.

Farmers and the duty holder should remember that maintenance of a structure is considered construction work and the extensive legal requirement for construction work must be complied with.