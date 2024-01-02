The process of applying for and receiving a forestry road licence involves planning, adherence to environmental regulations, and financial support through grants.

According to the latest forestry licensing dashboard, 242 forestry road licences were issued for the year 2023, up until December 22.

Independent provider of timber harvesting and marketing services, Euroforest Ireland have formed steps for those looking to apply for a licence.

Steps

1.) Planning and design: Prior to constructing a forest road, plans should be outlined with a road specialist.

Forest owners are advised to collaborate with foresters and engineers to assess the necessity of a road and its ideal location, considering terrain, soil quality, drainage, and the preservation of sensitive ecosystems.

2.) Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA): Prior to commencement, EIA can be mandatory depending on environmental constraints on a site by site basis.

This evaluation assesses potential environmental effects, such as habitat disturbance, water quality, and wildlife impact.

3.) Obtaining necessary permissions: Euroforest state that it is necessary to research various permits and permissions required, including single consents (engineer reports), and in some cases, permissions regarding rights of ways.

4.) Construction phase: Once regulatory requirements are satisfied, the construction of the forest road can begin.

The construction process entails clearing vegetation, grading the terrain, installing drainage structures (like culverts), and surfacing the road with appropriate materials.

Particular attention is given to minimising soil erosion and safeguarding nearby water bodies.

Maintenance and monitoring: After construction, forest roads demand consistent maintenance to ensure their longevity and minimise their environmental footprint.

Regular monitoring is essential to identify and address any erosion, drainage, or vegetation issues promptly.

Forestry road grants

Forest owners can seek financial assistance for forest road construction through various grant programs.

These grant programs are administered by the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine (DAFM).

A rate of €40 per linear metre to a maximum of 25m/ha is available where 50% or more of the area is due for harvesting in the next three years.

Following the submission of an application, DAFM reviews it to ensure it adheres to guidelines.

If approved, the forest owner receives financial support to cover a portion of the construction costs. Generally 70-80% of the overall costs.

Upon construction completion, Euroforest advises that the forest owner submits a grant claim to receive the allocated funding.

This typically involves providing documentation of the project’s costs and confirming that all conditions have been met.