To date, administrative checks have been conducted on 6,298 applications out of a total of 8,241 submitted for Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) 3 approval, according to Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

Tranche 1 of TAMS 3 closed on June 30. Of the 1,943 applications still to be processed, 211 were received between February and April 2023, and the remainder between May and June 2023.

According to Minister McConalogue, once the initial processing is completed, all applications will be subject to a ranking and selection process, which is a regulatory requirement for all TAMS 3 submissions.

All eligible applications will begin to proceed to further detailed processing, with approvals issuing to successful applicants shortly, on a scheme-by-scheme basis. This will start with the Solar Capital Investments Scheme (SCIS).

All eligible applications will receive approval, according to the minister.

Approvals are already being issued to eligible cases, and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has also been in contact with farmers where there is a query on their submission, in order to resolve the query before approval can be issued.

TAMS 3 popularity

Tranche 1 of TAMS 3 proved very popular, with almost four times the average number received per tranche under TAMS 2.

Farmers in Co. Cork submitted more applications than any other part of the country, with a total of 1,171 applications.

More than 50% of all investments under tranche 1 are in respect of mobile equipment.

To help with the processing of the huge number of applications, farmers that required the construction of slurry and manure storage facilities, or urgent animal welfare related investments for the winter of 2023/2024 were provided with a priority access facility, where all applications have already been received and assessed.

Tranche 2 of TAMS 3 is currently open for applications. All applications submitted under Tranche 2 will be assessed following the closing date.