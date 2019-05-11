How can I ensure optimum preservation after I harvest my silage?

Attention at farm level is turning towards silage harvesting earlier than usual this year and – after focusing on cutting, wilting and picking up or baling silage – it is vital that farmers preserve this valuable feed source correctly.

Rhino is a fast growing brand in the crop packaging industry and specialises in sourcing top-quality silage preservation and protection products.

Rhino is currently supplying end users through a network of leading merchants and co-op customers throughout Ireland and the UK.

The product range includes: bale net; bale wrap; silage sheeting; clingseal; protection nets; and silo bags.

Rhino Protection Nets

Rhino Protection Nets give maximum protection to your silage cover when used in conjunction with silo bags, so that the previous normal practice of covering with tyres is not necessary.

Less time covering the pit on the Tipperary and Kilkenny border

One such farmer who has adopted these protection nets is dairy farmer, Gerry Lanagan.

Gerry – who farms in partnership with his brother – milks a herd of 240 cows on the Tipperary and Kilkenny border.

Between first-cut, second-cut and surplus bales, the Lanagans harvest approximately 300ac of silage every year.

He said: “I got the first of them three years ago. We were originally making all bales for a number of years.

“Three years ago, we built a silage pit and a second silage pit during the year after. We made the switch to pit silage because of the workload associated with bales.”

Speaking about why he purchased the nets, the dairy farmer said: “Initially, we bought the protection nets and silo bags to save on the amount of work with covering the pit. However, we have trees surrounding the pits and the birds became a problem.

We feed cattle in a shed beside the pit and the crows would always be landing on the pit, so it’s protecting the plastic.

“We were happy with it, so when we went about building the second pit during the year after, we bought the nets for that too.”

Commenting on how he installs it on the pit, he said: “I have four sheets and I cover the pit in sections. This way, I can take off a section as I roll back the polythene.

“To hold the protection nets in place and to provide an air-tight pit, I also use Rhino Silo Bags around the walls; these bags are ideal and they are also very strong,” he concluded.

Minimising waste in Co. Wexford

Unhappy with previous nets, Martin Power – a beef farmer in Kilmore, Co. Wexford – made the switch to Rhino Protection Nets a number of years ago.

“We always used nets on the bales, but with the other nets, I always had to keep it up off the bales. However, with the Rhino Protection Nets, I can lay it on the bale and the bales are 100% protected.

The crows were a serious problem with the previous nets. They would pierce the bales and the amount of waste was a serious problem.

“When you would open a bale, you had to remove the waste before it goes into the diet feeder. Whereas now, the bales are protected and when you open them there is no waste and they can be put straight into the diet feeder,” the Wexford farmer explained.

When covering the bales, Martin ties the nets together and ties down the four corners of the Rhino Protection Nets with large tyres – keeping the nets off the ground at all times.

Benefits of Rhino Protection Nets: Advertisement Thread-safe and extreme-tear proof;

Woven to give extreme strength;

High-grade treatment of the seams and hems;

Resistant to acids and chemicals, rot proof and fungus-free;

Extreme long lifespan and UV stability of up to 10 years;

Edges ultrasonically cut and sealed to prevent the silage film from damage;

Stable in windy conditions because of its special weaving construction;

Fully protects your silage cover and keeps it completely free from bird, dog and cat damage;

Maintains silage quality.

Rhino Protection Nets come in a range of sizes: 5m x 10m; 8m x 10m; 10m x 12m; 10m x 15m; or 15m x 20m.

Rhino Silo Bags

Rhino Silo Bags provide maximum protection for the edges of pits. By placing the silo bags every 5m crossways, the silage protection cover is fixed with extra weight of the silo bags.

The bags fix each other in place by means of supporting sleeves. These silo bags keep your silage and cover clean and free from any contaminants; they are also flexible and can be positioned in straight lines.

In addition, tyres do not provide an airtight positioning because of their circular shape. They lure small rodents and vermin and might have metal pieces which could damage the plastic film.

Benefits of Rhino Silo Bags: Micro-meshed monofil yarns, high resistance to rough handling;

Ultra-modern weaving technology;

Extreme tear proof;

Woven with extreme strength – both in weft and in warp directions;

Resistant to acids and chemicals, rot-proof and fungus-free;

Long lifespan and UV stability of up to 10 years;

The tie cord ensures easy and fast binding;

Two handholds facilitate easy lifting.

Rhino Net

Rhino also offers bale netting to the highest-quality standards, which offers customers maximum performance and reliability on all crops and in all conditions.

It has a guaranteed length and width and directional roll markings. In addition, it comes with a ‘red’ end of roll warning of 50m to inform the operator the roll is coming to an end.

The bale netting comes in uniformly wound rolls, with a guaranteed roll diameter of 30cm (maximum) and high UV protection for trouble-free outdoor storage.

Rhino Bale Net features: Polymer: 100% UV stabilised high density;

Polyethylene;

Width: 125cm;

Lengths: 3,600m;

Maximum roll diameter: 30cm;

Tensile strength: 280kg;

Package: Transparent film and securing end bungs.

Rhino Silage Sheeting and Clingseal

Did you know? A poor-quality sheet may cause up to 10% loss of quality on your average silo.

The success of your silage fodder will be determined by the seal, resistance and flexibility of the silage sheet you have chosen; a good silage sheet is recognised by the quality of its high resistance.

That’s why Rhino sheeting has been improved to include the following mechanical properties: high resistance; eco-design; and oxygen permeabilities.

Rhino sheeting is known for its high-strength, puncture resistance and excellent seal characteristics, and has an advanced polymer blend including the latest 5-layer blown extrusion technology.

Recently, farmers have started to apply Rhino Clingseal under the silage sheet. Rhino Clingseal is an additional, thinner, more flexible, low-permeability film that avoids silage waste.

These new generation clamp sheets sit directly beneath the traditional silage sheet where they closely follow and cling to the clamp surface to prevent pockets of trapped air forming which – in turn – significantly reduces aerobic spoilage.

Provides an effective air seal to create the right anaerobic conditions;

Facilitates a faster, more efficient fermentation process to deliver enhanced silage quality;

Beneficial when ensiling moist feeds like brewers’ grains and crimped maize;

Suitable for several crops including: grass; maize; wholecrop silage; and crimped grain;

100% recyclable. Rhino Clingseal has many beneficial properties such as:

More information

For more information, call Damien McCabe at: 086-4066176; or just click here