Donegal’s Ros Mhuire smallholding has residential zoning

A Donegal smallholding with residential zoning has come on the market. Ros Mhuire enjoys a rural setting, bound by the River Finn to the rear, with proximity to Ballybofey.

“The house, which was constructed circa 1950, is accessed via a sweeping driveway and sits on an elevated south-facing position,” said selling agent Cianan Duff of Savills’ country department.

“The accommodation extends to about 1,685ft² over two storeys and while the purchasers may wish to carry out some renovations, it is well-laid out for family living and entertaining,” he said.

Outbuildings

“There are outbuildings to the rear, including a double garage, with stores either side, and a small former hen house, currently used to house firewood,” Cianan said.

“The house is set centrally within formal garden grounds, predominately laid to lawn with mature trees and beds and borders.

“The River Finn runs along the northern boundary and is well known for spring salmon and grilse fishing. A pedestrian route runs along the river from Ros Mhuire into Ballybofey,” said the agent.

17ac of ring-fenced farmland, to the north of the house and gardens, is currently let on a seasonal basis to a local farmer for livestock grazing.

“A substantial portion of the land on the property is zoned primarily residential, offering the potential for up to 53 housing units, subject to the necessary planning permission,” Cianan said.

Facilities

“Ballybofey is the third largest town in Donegal and is a key retail, commercial and recreational centre with an abundance of shops; restaurants; pubs; and hotels.

“It is also a sporting hub with the Finn Valley Athletic Centre; Sean MacCumhaill’s GAA Club; Ballybofey and Stranorlar golf clubs; rugby; soccer; and tennis clubs all nearby.

“Ballybofey has four primary schools and two secondary schools and Letterkenny Institute of Technology is only 22km away,” said the agent.

“Ros Mhuire has an attractive, unspoilt, country setting while enjoying all the amenities of nearby Ballybofey and Letterkenny.

With some updating, the house could become a fantastic family home. Equally, the residential zoning will attract developers to the area also.