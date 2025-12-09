How a Tipperary dairy farmer reduced his rising electricity costs

Solar PV has become one of the most valuable investments for Irish farmers, businesses and homeowners.

With rising electricity costs, a growing need for dependable on-farm power, and strong financial support through TAMS 3 and SEAI grant schemes, solar energy now delivers long-term savings and greater energy independence.

While farms benefit most because of their high daytime energy usage and the essential need for uninterrupted power, homeowners and commercial businesses can also reduce electricity bills, increase sustainability, and enhance energy resilience.

NuSolas Energy provides solutions tailored to all sectors, ensuring maximum return on investment for farms, homes, and businesses alike.

NuSolas Energy, supported by SEAI-certified and ISO-certified installers, continues to provide solar systems engineered for demanding conditions.

Their solutions offer year-round reliability, excellent performance, and long-term savings across agricultural, commercial, and residential projects.

Project spotlight: Solar PV installation at Eddie’s dairy farm, Co. Tipperary

Dairy farmer Eddie contacted NuSolas with clear objectives:

Reduce rising on-farm electricity costs;

Improve energy independence;

Maximise available TAMS 3 grant support;

Ensure continuous power for essential dairy operations.

The project presented structural and safety challenges that required specialist expertise.

Structural and safety challenges

The dairy sheds were built using a cemented corrugated roof that required careful planning and precise installation.

The corrugated roof design and limited rooftop access increased safety considerations.

Equally important was to maintain uninterrupted power to milking, cooling, and pumping systems to avoid costly production losses during the installation.

Delivered solution: Engineering excellence and smart energy protection

The NuSolas in-house team, fully SEAI-certified and ISO-certified, completed the installation in full compliance with safety and industry standards.

ISO certification ensured quality control, traceability, and transparency at every stage.

To meet TAMS 3 compliance, NuSolas carried out the required site survey, including agitation-point assessments and approval of safe installation zones.

The team installed protected cable runs, sealed all drill points for waterproofing, and secured internal wiring to withstand moisture, dust, and farm conditions.

System installed on Eddie’s dairy farm

The system installed on Eddie's farm involved:

33 premium German bifacial solar panels

10 kW three-phase inverter with Smart Guard

10 kW battery system for enhanced energy security

Smart Guard: Essential backup power for dairy farms

A key feature of the installation was the integration of Smart Guard, a smart power backup and management system.

During a power cut, Smart Guard automatically moves essential circuits onto battery power.

This ensures that refrigeration, milk cooling, agitation, lighting, and pumping systems continue to operate without interruption.

Performance and financial savings

Annual farm usage: 15,000 units;

Annual solar generation: 12,967 units;

Estimated annual savings: €7,259;

Payback period: 3 years and 5 months.

TAMS 3 and SEAI support for farmers, homes, and businesses

Through TAMS 3, farmers can receive up to 60% grant aid for solar PV systems between €2,000-€90,000.

SEAI grants also support residential and commercial solar projects, enabling homeowners and businesses to offset costs, reduce payback times, and benefit from long-term energy savings.

Combined, these incentives make solar PV an attractive choice for farms, commercial buildings, and homes alike.

Why more people choose NuSolas

With more than 2,000 installations, over 330 five-star Google reviews, and major projects - including Kenny Galway and Curran Aluminium in Limerick - NuSolas Energy is a trusted partner for solar PV across agriculture, commercial and domestic sectors.

Their tailored solutions meet the specific needs of dairy, beef, tillage, and poultry farms while providing reliable, high-performance systems for businesses and homeowners.

Ready to go solar?

