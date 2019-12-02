High pressure to decline with return to unsettled weather

The current high pressure weather system looks set to decline this week and a return to unsettled conditions is expected, according to Met Éireann.

Today, Monday, December 2, will see frost and fog in place over the country and some freezing fog patches will lead to hazardous driving conditions in parts of the country this morning.

The frost and fog will gradually clear during the day to leave it dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

Highest afternoon temperatures will reach 5° to 8° in light breezes which will vary in direction.

Tonight will be dry and clear in most areas with a fairly widespread frost.

However, there will be more in the way of cloud in Atlantic coastal areas which will restrict a frost from developing there.

Tuesday will be cold and frosty in many areas to start the day.

Spells of sunshine will develop on Tuesday but it will turn cloudy in southern and western coastal counties where the odd light shower may occur. Top temperatures will reach 6° to 9°.

Tuesday night will see increasing amounts of cloud across the country with patchy rain and drizzle developing in the southwest and west and occasional light showers possible elsewhere.

Much of the country will remain frost-free with minimum temperatures of 3° to 6° generally but milder in coastal areas.

A fragmenting band of rain will push eastwards across the country on Wednesday but rainfall amounts will be small with parts of the east and southeast holding out dry. Highest temperatures will reach 7° to 11°.

Finally, conditions will turn windy on Thursday with outbreaks of rain developing in the west and north but predominantly dry elsewhere. Top temperatures on Thursday will hit of 10° to 13°.