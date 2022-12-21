Martin Heydon is to retain his position as Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The Cabinet met today (Wednesday, December 21) to formally appoint junior ministers in the wake of the election of Fine Gael’s Leo Varadkar as Taoiseach in the Dáil on Saturday.

It follows the resignation of Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin from the position as the coalition reached the halfway point in its term in office.

It was previously confirmed that Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue will remain in his role for the remaining duration of the current Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party government.

Senator Pippa Hackett will also continue as Minister for State with responsibility for Land Use and Biodiversity at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Today, the Taoiseach announced that Minister Heydon will resume his responsibilities of research and development, farm safety and new market development.

The Kildare-based Fine Gael TD has held the role since the government was formed in 2020.

Elsewhere, former minister for agriculture Dara Calleary will retain his position as Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

The Fianna Fáil TD was appointed to the role which covers trade promotion, digital and company regulation in August.

Green Party TD Ossian Smyth will remain as Minister of State with responsibility for Public Procurement, eGovernment and Circular Economy.

While Malcolm Noonan will stay as Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.