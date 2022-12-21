The value of European Union agri-food exports has increased for the second month in a row to reach €20.9 billion in September.

The overall value of exports has been increasing since the start of the year, mainly driven by higher volumes of cereal and mixed food preparations and wine being shipped to the UK.

Data published today (Wednesday, December 21) by the EU Commission shows agri-food exports to China rose by 18%, the UK increased by 7% and the United Stated was up 5% compared to August.

Between January and September, the value of EU exports to the UK was €35.4 billion, an increase of 16% on the corresponding figure for 2021.

Advertisement

Although EU exports to China in the first nine months of this year reached €11.1 billion, this is still 16.5% lower than the same period in 2021.

This is due to a drop in the exported volumes of coarse grains, pigmeat and fresh dairy produce.

During September, EU exports of protein crops and fruit such as apples, pears, peaches to the Middle East/North Africa region and to sub-Saharan Africa increased significantly, while exports of wheat declined.

Agri-food

EU imports of agri-food products in September were €15.2 billion, a 3% increase compared to the previous month.

Advertisement

This resulted in another positive trade balance for the EU in September at €5.8 billion, which is the highest value in 2022.

The EU continued to import mostly from Brazil (€1.9 billion), Ukraine (€1.4 billion) and the UK (€1.3 billion).

Since January, imports from Brazil have increased by 47% compared to the same period in 2021. Imports from Ukraine grew by 76% while the UK is up by 33%.

Produce imported from Brazil includes soya beans, coffee, soya meals and maize, while for Ukraine maize, sunflower oil, sunflower seeds and rapeseed account for the main imports to the EU.

EU oilseeds and protein crops imports continue to have the highest value, followed by fruit and nuts, coffee, tea, coca and spices.