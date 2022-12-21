The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has today (Wednesday, December 21) issued sheep and goat census forms to 48,000 farmers.

Similar to previous years, the department has selected December 31 as the 2022 census date.

Farmers are being reminded that completing and returning the forms is a legal obligation.

Failing to complete the document or late submissions could result in farmers being ineligible for certain DAFM schemes.

The census data must also be recorded on a farmer’s flock register.

The department is encouraging farmers to return their census data online through www.agfood.ie which provides confirmation when the information has been submitted successfully.

A step-by-step guide to completing the census on-line is provided on the back of the 2022 census form.

An extended deadline of February 14, 2023 applies to online returns only.

Keepers who are not already registered online can do so by logging on to agfood.ie and clicking the option to ‘register’.

If farmers prefer the option of a postal return, the completed forms must arrive at the address printed on the envelope provided with the census form no later than January 31, 2023.

The department said that in the case of dispute regarding postal returns, the only acceptable proof of postage is a registered post receipt.

The sheep and goat censuses provide valuable statistical information to the department and other organisations involved in the development of the industry.

The information provided by farmers is also used as part of farm and flock inspections.

The census is an important way for farmers to declare that required stocking rates are being maintained.

This facilitates the drawing down of payments under schemes such as the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS), Basic Payment Scheme (BPD), Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme (ANC), the Agri Environment Options Scheme (AEOS) and the Green, Low-Carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS).