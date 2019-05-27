Healy-Rae family takes three seats in Kerry local elections

A total of three members of the Healy-Rae family have been elected after running for three seats in Kerry County Council.

Collectively, the three Healy-Raes have received a combined vote of 8,743 first preferences – Jackie with 2,621, Johnny with 3,023 and Maura with 3,099 votes.

First time election candidate – and son of Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae – Jackie Healy-Rae was elected after topping the pole in the Castleisland Electoral Area.

Johnny Healy-Rae has been a member of Kerry County Council for the past eight years.

His father is Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae and his uncle is Michael Healy-Rae.

Finally, Maura Healy-Rae is a brother of Johnny and a daughter of Danny Healy-Rae.

She was elected having topped the poll in Killarney with 3,099 votes.

Kerry County Council has a total of 33 seats.

Ireland south MEP elections

Meanwhile, in the Ireland South European elections, an RTE exit poll from Friday’s elections suggest that incumbent Ireland South MEP Seán Kelly will retain his seat in the next parliament.

This would be Kelly’s third term in Brussels, following his first election in 2009, and his re-election in 2014.

Kelly has served as Fine Gael’s leader in the European Parliament since 2014, having been appointed to the role by then Taoiseach Enda Kenny.