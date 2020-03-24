Haystack trading platform: Wide range of livestock now available

Earlier today, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that all livestock marts are to close from midnight tonight (March 24), as the Government moves to halt the spread of the Covid-19 virus across the country.

Unfortunately, this announcement delivers a massive blow to the mart trade, and indeed the wider agricultural community, at a time when mart entries are growing in size week-by-week.

In a normal year, thousands of animals would change hand in local marts – which are described as the backbone of rural Ireland – over the coming weeks.

Last week, Haystack.ie announced an initiative to ease some of the pressure and stress which has now landed on Irish farmers’ shoulders – particularly when it comes to buying and selling livestock.

As part of the initiative, farmers can advertise livestock for sale completely free of charge on the Haystack.ie platform.

The move to close marts temporarily in the Republic of Ireland comes after a decision was made to suspend livestock trading at marts north of the border earlier this week.

So, in an effort to help farmers sell and purchase livestock – through this challenging period – Haystack.ie will offer farmers a free platform to sell their animals to potential buyers across the country over the coming weeks.

AgriLand has teamed up with Haystack.ie to bring you a sample of cattle currently for sale on the platform.

The wide range of livestock include: calves; pedigree breeding bulls, breeding heifers, weanling heifers and bulls; store heifers, bullocks and cows; and in-calf dairy heifers and cows.

Here’s a flavour of what’s on offer.

Calves

The calving season is progressing well on suckler and dairy farms across the country. There are various batches of calves now available for sale on Haystack.ie – see below.

Angus, Hereford and Belgian Blue – click here

Friesian and Hereford – click here

Angus and Hereford – click here

Aubrac – click here

Breeding bulls

With attention slowly turning from the calving season to the oncoming breeding period on some farms, there are quite a number of bulls available for sale.

The breeds include: Limousin; Charolais; Aberdeen Angus; Simmental; and Hereford. A sample can be viewed via the links below.

Limousin – click here

Charolais – click here

Aberdeen Angus – click here

Simmental – click here

Hereford – click here

Breeding heifers

In addition to the breeding bulls, there are also breeding heifers on the market; a sample of heifers that would suit both suckler and dairy farmers can be viewed below.

Aberdeen Angus – click here

Limousin – click here

Friesian and Jersey-cross – click here

Charolais – click here

Saler – click here

Weanling bulls and heifers

With grass growth and grazing conditions improving, there are some quality bulls and heifers for sale in various counties across Ireland.

Charolais and Limousin weanling bulls – click here

Hereford and Angus weanling heifers – click here

Top-quality Charolais weanling bulls – click here

Limousin, Belgian Blue, Simmental, Hereford, Angus and Aubrac (yearlings) – click here

Store cattle

Moving to store cattle, there are a lot of store heifers, bullocks and cows for sale on the platform; here’s a flavour of these animals for sale.

Charolais, Limousin and Angus cows – click here

Belgian Blue and Angus bullocks – click here

Limousin and Charolais bullocks – click here

Charolais bullocks – click here

Simmental bullocks – click here

Hereford and Angus bullocks and heifers – click here

In-calf heifers and cows

Finally, in-calf heifers and cows are also on offer – view a sample below.

Friesian heifers on the point of calving – click here

Limousin in-calf heifers – click here

Don’t forget all livestock adverts are now free of charge, so place your ad today.

How to sell livestock on Haystack.ie

Haystack.ie is an easy-to-navigate, no nonsense website, that puts sellers in touch with potential buyers at the click of the button.

So, what’s the process?

Firstly, new customers must create an account – free of charge – on the Haystack website; existing users can just login using their email and password. Then, follow the simple steps to placing an advert – it’s as easy as that.

Providing as much information as possible – such as genetic background, price, location, good-quality images etc – improves your chances of making a sale.

If taking photos of livestock with a phone, it is advised to take shots in portrait mode (hold phone sideways); providing numerous sharp photos from different angles is also advised.

The Haystack.ie platform will allow farmers with livestock for sale to place adverts for free starting with immediate effect until further notice.

So, to place your free livestock advertisement, just click here