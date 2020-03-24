Teagasc called on to ‘show flexibility’ with Green Cert

Teagasc has been called on to show flexibility in the awarding of the Green Cert this year by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Highlighting that a large number of students are going to experience difficulty completing their course due Covid-19 restrictions, IFA deputy president Brian Rushe called for some leeway to be shown on account of this.

“All colleges are closed at the moment,” he said.

While some modules can be done remotely, there are many parts of the course, such as practical and oral exams, where completion will be difficult.

Continuing, Rushe said that this flexibility is all the more important given the deadline date of Wednesday, May 15, for young farmers to qualify for the National Reserve, Young Farmer Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) top-up, additional Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) grants and vital tax reliefs.

Advertisement

The deputy president said the uncertainty for students must be removed and an early announcement must be forthcoming.

Agri mechanisation course changes application process

On a related note, the application process for the Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Mechanisation course in IT Tralee has been changed to now go through the Central Admissions Office (CAO) – meaning prospective students should look into applying now, according to the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).

In a statement to members last Thursday, March 19, FTMTA chief executive Gary Ryan confirmed the news, advising potential students to apply before the CAO deadline of May 1.

“Admission to the Bachelor of Science [Agricultural Mechanisation] degree programme is now through the CAO process rather than via the direct entry system which was previously in place,” Ryan said.

This fact should be brought to the attention of any prospective student thinking of applying for a place on the course. The CAO code for the course is TL743.