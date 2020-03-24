‘All marts to close’ – Taoiseach update on Covid-19

Outlets including livestock marts are to close as the Government ramps up its measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Taoiseach has said in a statement today, Tuesday, March 24.

In a live broadcast this afternoon, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that “all theatres, clubs, gyms, leisure centres, hairdressers, betting offices, marts, markets, casinos, bingo halls, libraries and other similar outlets are to shut”.

Varadkar also stressed that social gatherings of people outdoors should be no more than four individuals, unless all are from the same household.

Gardaí are to increase interventions where venues or outlets are not in compliance with – or where groups of people are not adhering to – recommended social distancing measures, the Taoiseach added.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) issued commentary and recommended measures, which it deemed to be now necessary; these were implemented by the Taoiseach today.

In its recommendations, the NPHET said that it further recommends that the measures remain in place until Sunday, April 19, and “will be kept under ongoing review as to whether further measures may be required”.

“Officials [from the Department of Health] have been and will continue to be available to work with relevant HSE [Health Service Executive] staff and other health agency staff on the implementation of these actions,” the NPHET statement added.