As we approach the end of 2023 here at Agriland, a year many in the farming sector will be happy to see the back of, it’s time to reflect on the many developments and changes within agriculture.

Whether as a result of climate change or not, the weather has been one of the most significant elements of the past 12 months.

It has affected every sector within farming from droughts in Europe squeezing supply, to saturated soils back home, crops lost and forage a little more scarce than in previous years.

The myriad storms which we have encountered have left their mark and there are days one would be forgiven for thinking that the ground would never dry out.

But regardless of weather, food has to be produced and that’s what the farming community continued to do.

Prices and climate

Milk price dropped back this year compared to the highs of 2022 disappointing many milk suppliers, but beef price more or less held its own.

But beef breeders, particularly suckler farmers and pedigree groups have had to deal with changes to the Euro-Star index introduced by the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation and for some, that has brought its own issues.

As always, and ever more so as each year passes, the climate has featured heavily in every aspect of agriculture and agri-business.

Ireland lost its previously held nitrates derogation of 250kg of organic N/ha and in a few days’ time, derogation farmers will have to ensure that that figure drops to 220kg N/ha.

While Europe didn’t allow us keep our higher figure derogation, it did at least approve our protected geographical indication (PGI) application for ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’, so that’s something I guess.

It remains to be seen how this new premium designation will benefit beef farmers are farmgate level.

Events

It was a relatively successful year for the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois, but once again, one of the lasting images of the event was the pools of mud created by incessant driving rain in the lead-up to the popular fixture.

Our hearts went out to all the farmers and growers Agriland spoke to, particularly in the latter part of the year who couldn’t harvest crops or lost potatoes or needed help to pick beetroot by hand as the ground was too soft for machinery.

2023 has also seen the changing of the guard in farm organisations. The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said goodbye to Tim Cullinan and Brian Rushe as president and deputy president respectively.

Taking Tim’s place as president is Francie Gorman and Alice Doyle was elected as deputy president.

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) also changed its top spokesperson as Pat McCormack finished in the role as president after six years and Denis Drennan took up the reins.

There was so much to cover as a news organisation working in agriculture over the past 12 months, and we can’t go through every single story which captured our audience’s attention, but one other memorable moment was around the topic of farm safety.

Back in June Agriland spoke to a farmer from Co. Cavan who was lucky to be alive after falling into a slurry pit.

The chilling video of the incident brought home to all of us just how dangerous of a lifestyle farming is and that no-one can take anything for granted on farm.

There were also trade missions, climate conferences, dairy shows, machinery exhibitions, marts, sales, farmer meetings, protests, and a mountain of other agricultural news and information which makes up the 365-day career that is farming and agri-business.

Happy Christmas from Agriland

Agriland also experienced some changes over the past 12 months, with the launch of our new AgriFocus podcast series and our ‘On the Record‘ video series adding to the already thriving and popular ‘The Farming Week‘ podcast which you seem to be enjoying in droves.

We are also excited about the year ahead and the major plans the media group has in mind. All of which would not be possible without you, our readers, listeners, viewers and clients.

Our aim has always been to bring you the latest most relevant and important information for your business and lifestyle in a manner that’s easily accessible, whether that is a written article, a podcast or a video and we will continue to maintain that promise to you.

I hope you are enjoying some family time this Christmas but it can also be a sad time of year for some, so if someone crosses your mind, maybe pick up the phone and give them a quick call to check in.

Remember, don’t beat yourself if you don’t get into the festive spirit, ask for support if you need it, the farming community has always looked after its own; it’s a special kind of family and there is always someone ready and willing to help when times get tough.

We hope you enjoyed our content over this past year and look forward to exciting plans ahead in 2024.

Tabhair aire agus beannacht.

Stella Meehan

Editor