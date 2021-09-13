Despite a number of legislative breaches, an audit aimed at substantiating halal food claims made by businesses were found to be ‘satisfactory’ by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

The FSAI audited 25 businesses and found nine breaches: three relating to documented controls not reflecting the operational controls in place; and and six relating to the display of certificates regarding the halal status of meat provided at the point of sale.

The FSAI published its audit – Audit of Halal Claims on Meat and Poultry – today (Monday, September 13).

“The audit focused on the assessment of food business operator controls in place to substantiate any claims being made regarding products being produced or offered for sale,” according to the FSAI.

“It did not assess the religious aspects of halal slaughter, nor the varying methods of slaughter that are considered to come under the umbrella of halal slaughter.”

The audits commenced in “consumer-facing businesses” such as retail outlets like butchers and restaurants, as well as an airline caterer.

“Following the audits in the consumer-facing businesses, details of meat and poultry suppliers, labels and other documentation were collated.

Food businesses audited based on number and type

“A substantial number of audit trails were developed to assess the validity of claims made regarding the halal status of those meat and poultry products.”

This involved audits of meat and poultry wholesalers, processors and slaughter plants.

Except for one, all the claims traced back to the slaughter plant regarding the halal status of meat were substantiated, according to the FSAI.

“The consumer-facing businesses that were audited purchased meat and poultry from suppliers that were approved to conduct halal slaughter.

“The food business operators’ controls at processing and slaughter plant level, relating to traceability and supply of halal meat and poultry, at the time of this audit, were found to be effective.”

Just one recommendation from the FSAI resulted from this audit:

“Food businesses making claims with regards to the halal status of the meat and poultry they sell, should ensure that the information provided to consumers at point of sale is accurate and up to date,” the report concluded.

