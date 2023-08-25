In what is its 36th year, the Tullow Sheep Breeders’ Association held its second show and sale this year on Wednesday (August 24).

Held at Tullow Mart, the show and sale featured a wide range of ewe lambs and hogget ewes for sale, proving to be of great interest to customers.

Tullow Mart manager, Eric Driver called the show and sale “excellent”, with the 1,250 ewe lambs and 850 hogget ewes on display.

“One gentleman commented yesterday that in 36 years of the show and sale, this was probably the best yard of ewe lambs he would have seen,” Driver said.

This was reflected in the sales figures, with the ewe lambs recording a 98% clearance and hogget ewes seeing a 96% clearance.

Sheep sale

The standard of the ewe lambs at Tullow Mart was “exemplary,” according to Driver, who added that the weights of the Suffolk-Wicklow Cheviot cross ewe lambs were mostly between 42kg and 44kg.

The top price for a ewe lamb reached €255 on the day at Tullow.

Ewe lamb prices ranged from €140 to €170, for those between 40kg and 46kg.

The lighter ewe lambs, from 37kg to 38kg fetched between €130 and €150.

For the hogget ewes, the top price at the sale was €305, while the heavier lots of hogget ewes went from between €270-290.

The thinner, lighter ewes went from €220 up to €260, while the younger hogget ewes were fetching upwards of €170.

“The quality of the hogget ewes went from very strong, well fleshed hogget ewes, but maybe the quality wasn’t as transparent as the first day of the show and sale this year,” Driver added.

“We had a very level yard the first day, but nevertheless there were some lighter hoggets, still good, well presented sheep, well bred.”

While the sale could be attended online, customers present at the sale came from all over the country, and were lively during the sale, according to the mart manager.

“What we’ve seen over the years is maybe a sluggish sale… but yesterday there was very active bidding, lots of inspiration there around the ring.

“There’s sheep gone to Donegal, Cork, Kerry. A lot of sheep gone west, back to Galway, Mayo, Roscommon.”

Hogget and ewe show results

With judges between the ewe lamb yard and the hogget ewe yard, Driver said the judges commented on the ewe lambs in particular, saying that it was “a fine yard of ewe lambs”.

“They had a tough job, but after three quarters of an hour walking the yard and selecting their favourites, they whittled it down to the first prize-wining pen, and the reserve champion, Peter Burke of Hollywood, with a pen of smashing ewe lambs. They were just incredible.”

David Warren of Brophy Agri presenting the cup for the 1st prize ewe lambs to Peter Burke Source: Eric Driver

Best pen of 10 Suffolk cross ewe lambs:

Peter Burke, (50kg) €245; James Walshe, (56kg) €205; Peter Burke, (51kg) €200; David Hawkins, (53kg) €190; John Kelly, (45kg) €170; John Reid, (42kg) €185;

Best pen of 10 Suffolk cross hogget ewes

Brendan Fox, €290; Donal O’Brien, €305; John Driver, €265; John Pender, €278; Eamon Eagers, €285.

With the second show and sale proving to be a great success this year, Driver said that those attending the Tullow Sheep Breeders’ Association event every year have begun to expect this high standard.

“Customers know that their journey is not futile, that when they come to Tullow, the stock that they require will be available.”

The importance of a day at the mart was highlighted by Driver, who said it is a key time for farmers to interact with one another socially, and to discuss the sheep trade.

“There’s a good feeling about the day. For sheep farmers, its a lonely existence in one respect, and the trade has been difficult,” he added.

“So overall, it’s great for them to come out, have the chat, meet their colleagues, and have a feel-good day.”

The next sheep sale to be held at Tullow Mart will be on Tuesday, September 5, where farmers can attend the Tullow Belclare sheep sale.