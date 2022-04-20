As we now enter mid to late-April, most farmers were hoping for the weather to improve and for grass growth to kick-off.

But, the heavy rain experienced in many parts of the country has made a challenging grazing season, even more challenging on many farms.

A lot of farms had been dealing with lower growth rates than were ideal, meaning cows were grazing lighter covers and in some cases, cows had to be slowed down.

The weather for the week ahead looks mixed once again, with temperatures in the teens and showers to be expected.

Ground conditions

The weekend’s heavy rain has now made ground conditions on many farms soft under foot, with many seeing cows causing damage.

Because of this, the strip wire may need to be reintroduced on farms to not only manage grass, but ground conditions too.

Damaging land at this time of year will impact on growth rates as the season progresses.

Other ground-management tips include using different entrances and exits from paddocks where possible, and spur roadways if required.

Paddocks have a shorter amount of time to recover now, compared to when they were grazed in February, so ensuring damage is not caused is important.

The grass will also now be a lower dry matter (DM), so DM intakes may be reduced. Feeding some high-quality silage may be required to maintain DM intakes and production in cows.

Grass growth

According to PastureBase Ireland, growth rates are currently 39kg DM/ha in Leinster, 38kg DM/ha in Munster, 37kg DM/ha in Connacht and 35kg DM/ha in Ulster.

Growth rates are expected to improve over the coming days, with 65kg DM/ha expected in Leinster, 54kg DM/ha in Munster, 53kg DM/ha in Connacht and 57kg DM/ha in Ulster.

With that said, it is important to continue to monitor the grass situation by completing a grass walk every five to seven days.