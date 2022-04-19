Ten cases were referred to the Veterinary Council of Ireland’s (VCI’s) Fitness to Practise Committee in 2021, with four inquiries heard by that committee.

According to the VCI’s recently published annual report, of the four inquiries, three reports were then considered by the VCI.

One related to an alleged incident involving a veterinary nurse in Co. Waterford who posted a video to social media.

On January 27, 2021, the VCI considered a report from the Fitness to Practise Committee in respect of an inquiry relating to Fiona Delaney BScVN, Ferry Lane, Lismore, Co. Waterford.

It was alleged that she posted, on a social-media platform, a video she recorded of herself providing or representing to provide cannabis, or another harmful substance, to an animal.

The committee made findings of professional misconduct in respect of these allegations and the VCI directed that, under section 81 of the e Veterinary Practice Act 2005, that Ms Delaney be advised in relation to her professional misconduct.

Advertisement

At its meeting on December 16, 2021, the VCI considered two further reports from the Fitness to Practise Committee where the committee did not make any findings of professional misconduct.

According to the annual report, the VCI accepted the findings of the committee and did not impose any sanction.

The registrants have not been identified as no findings were made and no sanction imposed.

Veterinary council – complaints

Meanwhile, the VCI received 65 complaints in 2021, according to its recently published annual report.

This was an increase on 2020 figures, when the council received 38 complaints.

Of the total complaints received last year, 38 related to dogs; 10 involved cats; eight related to a failure to provide evidence of professional indemnity insurance; four were equine related; three related to employment matters; and one each were connected to cattle, and failure to declare conviction.