A total of €51 million has been allocated to support the “eradication” of bovine tuberculosis (TB) and brucellosis in the revised estimates for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) according to Minister Charlie McConalogue.

The minister has told the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine that the level of TB in Ireland “continues to be relatively low.

“Herd incidence which stands provisionally at 4.27% has decreased in comparison to 4.33% in 2021.

The number of herds restricted in 2022 was 4,492 (provisional) compared to 4,675 in 2021,” he outlined to the committee on Wednesday evening (February 8).

He said the “goal” was to eliminate TB infection to enable herds to clear as soon as possible and to reduce the risk of repeat breakdowns.

“My department, in consultation with the TB Forum, will continue, during 2023 and beyond, to implement the policy options outlined in the Bovine TB Eradication Strategy.

“I am acutely aware of the financial and emotional pain associated with a TB breakdown – we all must move quickly and together to reduce rates. Our focus will be set on reducing disease year by year,” the minister stressed.

New regulations came into force on February, 1 which stipulate that cattle over 36 months of age that are moving from farm to farm or through a mart must have been TB tested in the last six months, or be tested within 30 days after the movement.

The €51 million budget earmarked to fight TB and brucellosis in Ireland is part of DAFM’s food safety, animal, plant health and animal welfare programme for 2023.

Minister McConalogue told the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine yesterday evening that the total budget allocation for this programme is in the region of €389 million for 2023 – which represents an increase of 11%.

He said: “Irish farmers, fishers and agri-food companies produce world-class products to the highest international standards of food safety and quality.

“Our food safety and traceability systems continue to be recognised as among the very best in the world and are critical to supporting the export of our produce across the globe”.

Minister McConalogue said the latest budget allocations would “ensure those standards are maintained” and that vital services including the meat inspection service and various other supports provided by DAFM’s laboratories would continue to be funded.